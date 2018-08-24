New Cars and Bikes in India

MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue

MV Agusta is recalling a number of models due to a potential defect which could cause excess play in the fork and potentially result in a crash.

View Photos
MV Agusta has issued a recall in the UK over an issue with the bikes' front forks

Highlights

  • MV Agusta bikes are being recalled in the UK
  • The issue is with a potential defect in the affected bikes' front fork
  • MV Agusta owners have been notified to contact dealerships

MV Agusta has issued what has been described as a "major recall" due to a potential defect which could cause excess play in the fork and result in a crash. The recall affects several models and owners have been advised not to ride the bikes until the recall is complete. The affected models include the Brutale 800RR, Brutale 800, F3 800 RC, F3 800, F3 675, Brutale 800 RC, Brutale 800 Dragster RC, Brutale 800 Dragster RR and the RVS #1. The reason for the recall is a production error that could result in excessive play in the axial clamping screw on the forks which could result in a loss of control.

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Bikes

Brutale 800

F3 800 RC

F4 RR

Brutale 1090

According to the recall notice, the affected bikes were manufactured between March 12 and April 30 this year. Only a few motorcycles in the UK are likely to be affected by the recall, and owners have been asked to contact their dealership to make arrangements to have their motorcycles checked and fixed if necessary. The action suggested is to check the threaded holes in the axle carriers with a special tool. If the nonconformity is present, the fork leg with a defective axle carrier will be replaced.

Advertisement

So far, there's no word on if any of the bikes sold in India will be affected by the recall. MV Agusta sells and markets several models of the Italian brand's bikes in India in association with the Kinetic Group's initiative called MotoRoyale. MV Agusta owners in India may contact their nearest MV Agusta dealer and get more information about the recall.

0 Comments

Source: (Visordown.com)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MV Agusta Brutale 800 with Immediate Rivals

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta
Brutale 800
Ducati Diavel
Ducati
Diavel
Suzuki Intruder M1800R
Suzuki
Intruder M1800R
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson
Fat Bob
Triumph Thunderbird
Triumph
Thunderbird
Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer
Moto Guzzi
V9 Roamer
Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber
Moto Guzzi
V9 Bobber
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson
Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson
Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson
Softail Deluxe
TAGS :
MV Agusta MV Agusta recall MV Agusta recall over fork issue MV Agusta fork issue

Latest News

MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue
MV Agusta Recalls Bikes Over Fork Issue
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
2019 Kawasaki Z400 May Be Launched
2019 Kawasaki Z400 May Be Launched
Uber And Airbus Enlist In Japan's Flying-Car Plan
Uber And Airbus Enlist In Japan's Flying-Car Plan
Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed
Harley-Davidson FXDR 114 Showcased; Updated CVO Range Revealed
Audi PB18 Concept To Make Its World Premiere At Pebble Beach
Audi PB18 Concept To Make Its World Premiere At Pebble Beach
Makers Of AK-47 Showcases New Electric Car 'CV-1', Plans To Take On Tesla
Makers Of AK-47 Showcases New Electric Car 'CV-1', Plans To Take On Tesla
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spotted Testing At Nurburgring
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe Spotted Testing At Nurburgring
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 34.5 Lakh
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2 Range Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 34.5 Lakh
F1: Force India's Name Changed To 'Race Point Force India'; Will Start With 0 Points
F1: Force India's Name Changed To 'Race Point Force India'; Will Start With 0 Points
Jaguar Classic Will Build All-Electric E-Type; Deliveries To Start By 2020
Jaguar Classic Will Build All-Electric E-Type; Deliveries To Start By 2020
Aston Martin Reveals Battery Of All-Electric RapidE
Aston Martin Reveals Battery Of All-Electric RapidE
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
TVS Radeon vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
TVS Radeon vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Ford Issues Recalls For Over 50,000 Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrids In North America
Ford Issues Recalls For Over 50,000 Electric Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrids In North America

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,007
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED BIKE

1 Yamaha Alba Bikes

Available
Used Yamaha Alba Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 30,000
More Commuter Bikes

2 Caliber Bikes

Available
Used Caliber Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 18,000
More Commuter Bikes

14 Gusto Bikes

Available
Used Gusto Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 25,000
More Scooter Bikes

2 GT 650N Bikes

Available
Used GT 650N Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 1.6 Lakh
More Sports Bikes

534 Activa Bikes

Available
Used Activa Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 3,500
More Scooter Bikes

105 Bajaj V15 Bikes

Available
Used Bajaj V15 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 36,000
More Commuter Bikes

9 Achiever Bikes

Available
Used Achiever Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 54,000
More Commuter Bikes

1 Hayate Bikes

Available
Used Hayate Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 31,000
More Commuter Bikes

23 Alpha Bikes

Available
Used Alpha Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 29,000
More Scooter Bikes

1 KX 100 Bikes

Available
Used KX 100 Bikes
Prices Start from
₹ 26,000
More Off Road Bikes

Popular MV Agusta Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta Brutale 800
₹ 16,98,553 *
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21,49,086 *
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta F4 RR
₹ 38,83,000 *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21,02,268 *
x
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
TVS Radeon vs Hero Splendor Plus vs Honda CD 110 Dream DX vs Bajaj Platina: Price Comparison
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
Maruti Suzuki Launches 'Quick Response Team' Initiative For Road Assistance
TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400
TVS Radeon 110 cc Motorcycle Launched; Priced At Rs. 48,400
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities