MV Agusta Parts Ways With Mercedes-AMG

MV Agusta has re-purchased the 25 per cent stakes that Mercedes-AMG had in the company since 2014. The premium Italian motorcycle brand was re-invigorated by ComSar Invest, which is a Russian investment firm and is backed by the Black Ocean Group. ComSar has put in an unknown amount of money in MV Agusta Motor Holding, which enabled them to buy back the 25 per cent stake from Mercedes-AMG. The financial details have been not disclosed by the collaborating parties. What reports say that the deal includes enough cash for MV Agusta to go ahead with its re-capitalisation and its programs for new motorcycles and increased production. The new re-capitalisation plan has already been approved by some of the creditors of the company.

(MV Agusta Motor Holding will now have a majority stake in MV Agusta S.p.A)

Now, MV Agusta Motor Holding will hold 100 per cent of the MV Agusta Motor S.p.A, which is the business wing that deals with motorcycle production. R&D and racing programs are separate divisions. MV Agusta has finally closed a very important funding round, getting equity investment from ComSar Invest, which is backed by the Black Ocean Group, which in turn is owned by Russian billionaire Timur Sardarov. The company, GC Holdings, which is owned by MV Agusta CEO Giovanni Castiglioni, will continue to have a majority stake in MV Agusta Motor Holding, while ComSar might have up to 49 per cent.

"In the last 12 months the implemented measures, has brought MV Agusta back in positive cash flow generation, allowing to complete the restructuring plan and to consistently support product development and consolidation of our key markets," said Castiglioni.

