MV Agusta Moto2 Bike Unveiled

The MV Agusta Moto2 bike will be on track in July for tests

MV Agusta will return to Grand Prix racing next season in collaboration with Forward Racing in the Moto2 category. The Italian motorcycle brand returns to the world championship after 42 years and is the most successful European motorcycle manufacturer of all time, with 75 world titles (38 rider and 37 manufacture titles) from 1952 to 1974. In recent months, MV Agusta President Giovanni Castiglioni and Forward Racing Team CEO Giovanni Cuzari have worked long and hard on the bike, and have a lot of hopes on the 2019 campaign.

MV Agusta has tied up with Forward Racing Team for the 2019 Grand Prix campaign

"MV Agusta is the most successful brand in the history of motorcycling," said Castiglioni. "The return of MV Agusta to the Grand Prix is a great honour for me. The Moto2 World Championship is very competitive and in order to be successful we need to apply the best of our technology and experience in racing motorcycle development."

"The dream of bringing MV Agusta back to the World Championship was born with Claudio Castigliono, to whom I have always been linked by deep esteem and friendship, and the dream came true with his son Giovanni," said Curzari.

Triumph will supply the 765 cc triple engine for the 2019 Moto2 class

In 2019, Triumph will provide the engines for the Moto2 class, and the first prototype that will run in the Moto2 World Championship is reportedly in an advanced stage of development, with the track debut set for next month. Forward Racing's current chassis partner Suter is reportedly helping with design work behind the scenes. Suter won the Moto2 constructors' titles in 2010, 2011 and 2012. Forward is the only team currently using the Suter chassis. In 2019, Moto2 will switch from the Honda CBR600R sourced in-line four, 600 cc engine to the bigger in-line three, 765 cc Triumph engines and a new Magneti Marelli ECU in 2019.

