MV Agusta May Be Working On Jet Fuelled Bike

MV Agusta unveiled a product strategy roadmap which mentions a 200,000 Euro (Rs. 1.6 crore) one-off project, possibly a jet propelled motorcycle.

MV Agusta is working on a one-off motorcycle model which could get jet propulsion

  • MV Agusta unveiled a future product strategy roadmap
  • A one-off proect costing 200,000 Euros is mentioned in the roadmap
  • MV Agusta may be looking at developing alternative propulsion

MV Agusta may be working on a new flagship one-off project which will cost more than 200,000 Euros (around ₹ 1.6 crore). The Italian brand recently announced a future product strategy ranging from entry-level models to this very expensive one-off project. The 'One to One' , as the project is being described, will neither be conventionally powered, nor electrically propelled. So far, there are no details on what this new project will be, but all we know is that it will make a 'lot of power and noise.'

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Bikes
mv agusta roadmap

MV Agusta's product strategy roadmap mentions a 200,000 Euro sportbike

MV Agusta also has a Moto2 bike in the pipeline for 2019, but that is not mentioned in the product strategy. So, that brings us to this one-off project which, seemingly, will be the most expensive in the Italian brand's line-up. MV Agusta CEO Giovanni Castiglioni didn't share any details of the project, but didn't rule out the possibility of it being jet propelled as well, leaving it open to interpretation and conjecture. What is being said is that it will have alternative propulsion, but not necessarily electric.

"Alternative propulsion doesn't mean electric," Castiglioni said. "All I can say is that it will make a lot of power and noise. It's a radically different, never seen before propulsion-wise project. Not just design, but the way everything works is different." He added, "It's a mix of everything."

mtt 420 rr

MTT 420 RR Turbine Superbike makes 420 horsepower

Jet propelled motorcycles aren't new. US-based manufacturer, MTT, or Marine Turbo Technologies, has been making the Y2K Turbine Superbike since 2000. The bikes are not mass produced, but only made to order, depending on the customer's specifications. Jay Leno owns one of the first production Y2K Turbine motorcycles. The Guinness World Records considers the Y2K Turbine Superbike a production motorcycle.

(Source: Visordown.com)

