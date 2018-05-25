MV Agusta Launches Lewis Hamilton Tribute Brutale 800 RR

Italian motorcycle brand MVAgusta's partnership continues with four-time Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton. MV Agusta has already collaborated with the 33-year-old British F1 star to release a Dragster 800 RR LH44 and F4 LH 44. Now, the Italian brand has launched yet another tribute, releasing a Lewis Hamilton edition of the Brutale 800 RR. The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44, as it's called, gets styling touches designed by Hamilton, in collaboration with Castiglioni Research Centre (CRC), although the mechanicals receive no updates or changes.

The Brutale 800 RR LH44, as it's called gets cosmetic changes including carbon fibre body panels

The colour scheme, a blend of black, red and white, was derived from Hamilton's personal style, while graphics include his logo and race number, 44. According to MV Agusta, the limited edition model uses materials and components never before seen on production naked bikes, including specially designed carbon fibre components and a heat-resistant ceramic-based coating. The bike also gets numerous components machined from light alloy billet, like the brake and clutch levers and fluid reservoir caps. The tank cap, like the engine filler cap, has also been CNC machined.

Only 144 limited edition bikes will be made and sold

Mechanically, the Brutale 800 RR LH 44 uses the same 800 cc, three-cylinder engine, with the counter-rotating crankshaft, which puts out 140 bhp at 12,300 rpm, with peak torque of 86 Nm kicking in at 10,100 rpm. Additional electronics include a eight-level traction control system, standard ABS with four-piston Brembo calipers gripping 320 mm floating discs on the front wheel, and a two-piston Brembo caliper gripping a 220 mm single disc at the rear wheel.

