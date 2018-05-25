New Cars and Bikes in India

MV Agusta Launches Lewis Hamilton Tribute Brutale 800 RR

Only 144 units of the MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR will be built, and each will be uniquely numbered and provided with a certificate of authenticity.

View Photos
The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 is a collaboration with F1 star Lewis Hamilton

Highlights

  • The limited edition bike is an association with F1 star Lewis Hamilton
  • Only 144 Brutale 800 RR LH44 bikes will be built
  • There are no mechanical changes in the Brutale 800 RR LH44

Italian motorcycle brand MVAgusta's partnership continues with four-time Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton. MV Agusta has already collaborated with the 33-year-old British F1 star to release a Dragster 800 RR LH44 and F4 LH 44. Now, the Italian brand has launched yet another tribute, releasing a Lewis Hamilton edition of the Brutale 800 RR. The MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44, as it's called, gets styling touches designed by Hamilton, in collaboration with Castiglioni Research Centre (CRC), although the mechanicals receive no updates or changes.

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Bikes
mv agusta brutale 800 rr lh44

The Brutale 800 RR LH44, as it's called gets cosmetic changes including carbon fibre body panels

Also Read: MV Agusta Reveals Brutale 800 RR America Edition

The colour scheme, a blend of black, red and white, was derived from Hamilton's personal style, while graphics include his logo and race number, 44. According to MV Agusta, the limited edition model uses materials and components never before seen on production naked bikes, including specially designed carbon fibre components and a heat-resistant ceramic-based coating. The bike also gets numerous components machined from light alloy billet, like the brake and clutch levers and fluid reservoir caps. The tank cap, like the engine filler cap, has also been CNC machined.

mv agusta brutale 800 rr lh44

Only 144 limited edition bikes will be made and sold

Also Read: MV Agusta Working On Three New 1,000 cc Motorcycles

0 Comments

Mechanically, the Brutale 800 RR LH 44 uses the same 800 cc, three-cylinder engine, with the counter-rotating crankshaft, which puts out 140 bhp at 12,300 rpm, with peak torque of 86 Nm kicking in at 10,100 rpm. Additional electronics include a eight-level traction control system, standard ABS with four-piston Brembo calipers gripping 320 mm floating discs on the front wheel, and a two-piston Brembo caliper gripping a 220 mm single disc at the rear wheel.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MV Agusta Brutale 800 with Immediate Rivals

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta
Brutale 800
TAGS :

Latest News

Popular Bikes

BUY USED BIKE

Popular MV Agusta Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta Brutale 800
₹ 16.99 Lakh *
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21.49 Lakh *
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta F4 RR
₹ 38.83 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21.02 Lakh *
x
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities