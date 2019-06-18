New Cars and Bikes in India

MV Agusta F3 800 RC Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 21.99 Lakh

MV Agusta has launched the F3 800 RC in India, which is priced at Rs. 21.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and only six units of the limited edition model have been allocated for India.

The MV Agusta F3 800 RC is about Rs. 4 lakh more expensive than the regular F3 800

Highlights

  • Only six units of the MV Agusta F3 800 RC have been allocated for India
  • It has a top speed of 240 kmph
  • It goes up against the likes of the Kawasaki ZX-10R

Few motorcycles can match the exclusivity of an MV Agusta! And if you throw in a limited edition, track-only motorcycle, the MV Agusta model becomes even more exclusive. Yes! We are talking about the MG Agusta F3 800 RC, which is a track-only variant of the standard F3 800 and is priced at a premium of ₹ 4 lakh over the same! The F3 800 RC (RC stands for Reparto Corse) gets a 'Racing kit' which includes a special ECU, an SC Project exhaust and mirror caps, brake/clutch levers, footpegs made of Aluminium, decreasing weight from 173 kg to 165 kg.

MV Agusta F3 800 RC

21.49 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
MV Agusta F3 800 RC

b0umi96k

(The MV Agusta F3 800 RC gets the same engine as the standard F3 800, but with a 5 bhp bump in power)

The motorcycle uses the same 798 cc in-line 3 motor which pumps out 151 horses at 13,250 rpm and peak torque of 88 Nm, which comes in at 10,600 rpm. The claimed top-speed is 240 kmph. The F3 800 RC also gets rider-assist electronics such as four riding modes, 8-step traction control and Bosch ABS with rear wheel lift mitigation. Should you purchase the bike, you will get a fibre-glass rear seat cowl, a paddock stand and a bike cover free of cost.

is3rkm68

(It also gets a specially re-mapped ECU, SC Project Exhaust & Aluminium bits to save weight)

The brakes stay the same as the regular F3 800 which are Brembo monobloc 4-piston callipers up front and a Brembo two-piston calliper at the rear. Even the suspension stays the same, which are 43 mm Marzocchi USDs up front along with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle also gets Agusta's racing livery along with red alloy wheels and the Italian tricolore, which make it look stunning.

