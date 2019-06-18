Few motorcycles can match the exclusivity of an MV Agusta! And if you throw in a limited edition, track-only motorcycle, the MV Agusta model becomes even more exclusive. Yes! We are talking about the MG Agusta F3 800 RC, which is a track-only variant of the standard F3 800 and is priced at a premium of ₹ 4 lakh over the same! The F3 800 RC (RC stands for Reparto Corse) gets a 'Racing kit' which includes a special ECU, an SC Project exhaust and mirror caps, brake/clutch levers, footpegs made of Aluminium, decreasing weight from 173 kg to 165 kg.

(The MV Agusta F3 800 RC gets the same engine as the standard F3 800, but with a 5 bhp bump in power)

The motorcycle uses the same 798 cc in-line 3 motor which pumps out 151 horses at 13,250 rpm and peak torque of 88 Nm, which comes in at 10,600 rpm. The claimed top-speed is 240 kmph. The F3 800 RC also gets rider-assist electronics such as four riding modes, 8-step traction control and Bosch ABS with rear wheel lift mitigation. Should you purchase the bike, you will get a fibre-glass rear seat cowl, a paddock stand and a bike cover free of cost.

(It also gets a specially re-mapped ECU, SC Project Exhaust & Aluminium bits to save weight)

The brakes stay the same as the regular F3 800 which are Brembo monobloc 4-piston callipers up front and a Brembo two-piston calliper at the rear. Even the suspension stays the same, which are 43 mm Marzocchi USDs up front along with a fully adjustable Sachs monoshock at the rear. The motorcycle also gets Agusta's racing livery along with red alloy wheels and the Italian tricolore, which make it look stunning.

