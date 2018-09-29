New Cars and Bikes in India

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed

The Dragster 800 RR Pirelli was created in collaboration between MV Agusta and Pirelli.

View Photos
The MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR will be manufactured in limited numbers

Feast your eyes on the new MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli! Built in collaboration between MV Agusta and Pirelli, the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli is a limited edition model which was recently unveiled at the inauguration of the P Zero World at Monte Carlo. Typically a streetfighter in design, the Pirelli Dragster is everything that invokes motorcycling emotion in the hearts of the coldest non-motorcycle enthusiasts. The Pirelli Dragster will be manufactured in limited numbers and will have two striking colour combinations which are yellow/black and white/blue.

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Bikes

Brutale 800

F3 800 RC

F4 RR

Brutale 1090
6110lo(Mechanically, there are no changes to the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli)

The seat of the motorcycle was created at the Castiglioni Research Centre and is exclusive to the Pirelli Dragster. It has double contrast stitching along with the flash sign of the 'Diablo' range. Also, the exhaust silencers get special ceramic based paint which is resistant to high temperatures. One can also purchase the Pirelli Dragster with coloured sides, based on the colour of your bike.

0 Comments

Parts of the motorcycle such as the tank slider and fairing have been manufactured using specially formulated rubber which is resistant to atmospheric and chemical changes. Similarly, the tyres too are the new Diablo SuperCorsa SPs, 120/70/R17 unit up front and a 200/55/ZR17 at the rear. The Dragster 800 RR Pirelli continues to use the current 798 cc liquid cooled 3-cylinder engine which pumps out about 140 bhp and 87 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slip assist clutch. Sure, MV Agusta has presence in India but do not expect the Dragster 800 RR Pirelli to come to India as the Dragster range is not sold in India.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MV Agusta Brutale 800 with Immediate Rivals

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta
Brutale 800
Ducati Diavel
Ducati
Diavel
Suzuki Intruder M1800R
Suzuki
Intruder M1800R
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob
Harley-Davidson
Fat Bob
Triumph Thunderbird
Triumph
Thunderbird
Moto Guzzi V9 Roamer
Moto Guzzi
V9 Roamer
Moto Guzzi V9 Bobber
Moto Guzzi
V9 Bobber
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson
Fat Boy
Harley-Davidson Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson
Softail Low Rider
Harley-Davidson Softail Deluxe
Harley-Davidson
Softail Deluxe
TAGS :
MV Agusta MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli MV Agusta Dragster 800

Latest News

MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed
MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR Pirelli Revealed
GM Will Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China
GM Will Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China
Asia Auto Gymkhana To Be Hosted In India For The First Time
Asia Auto Gymkhana To Be Hosted In India For The First Time
BMW 750 GS and BMW 850 GS Bookings Begin In India, Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
BMW 750 GS and BMW 850 GS Bookings Begin In India, Prices Start At Rs. 11.95 Lakh
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh
Audi Received 10,000 Pre-Bookings For The E-Tron EV
Audi Received 10,000 Pre-Bookings For The E-Tron EV
Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales In August 2018
Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales In August 2018
Royal Enfield 650 Twins: Top Questions Answered
Royal Enfield 650 Twins: Top Questions Answered
Ferrari Portofino Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.5 Crore
Ferrari Portofino Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 3.5 Crore
Automobili Pininfarina Partners With Rimac For EV Technology
Automobili Pininfarina Partners With Rimac For EV Technology
Tesla's Elon Musk Sued By United States' Securities And Exchange Commission For Fraud
Tesla's Elon Musk Sued By United States' Securities And Exchange Commission For Fraud
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series To Be Unveiled Next Month
Next-Gen BMW 3-Series To Be Unveiled Next Month
Renault India Reacts To Global NCAP's Crash Test Of The Lodgy MPV
Renault India Reacts To Global NCAP's Crash Test Of The Lodgy MPV
Global NCAP Pushes For ABS On All Two-Wheelers In India
Global NCAP Pushes For ABS On All Two-Wheelers In India

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 72,062
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
TVS Ntorq 125

TVS Ntorq 125

₹ 63,815
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB Shine SP

Honda CB Shine SP

₹ 66,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular MV Agusta Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta Brutale 800
₹ 16.99 Lakh *
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21.49 Lakh *
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta F4 RR
₹ 38.83 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21.02 Lakh *
x
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Suzuki Intruder Special Edition Model Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1 Lakh
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 First Ride Review
Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales In August 2018
Honda CB Shine Crosses 1 Lakh Unit Sales In August 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities