MV Agusta Donates PCR Machine For COVID-19 Testing

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has donated testing machinery to support Varese community hospitals in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. According to MV Agusta, the company donated sophisticated testing machinery which is able to process up to 96 swabs in just 30 minutes. The system can also be used remotely and will help address the growing needs for testing in the area, rapidly identifying affected individuals. Health workers and medical staff will also have access to the testing, for their own protection and that of their families.

MV Agusta's initiative stems from its collaboration with Fondazione Circolo della Bonta Onlus, a local charity who started raising funds for the coronavirus emergency on March 8, which already resulted in the donation of important intensive care equipment to the Varese hospital.

"It is important for us to do our part in this particular moment, supporting those who are working to address the situation and protect our community. Fondazione Circolo della Bonta helped us single out some critical needs, so were were able to act swiftly and efficiently. We are also keeping in touch with the Varese hospital to identify further opportunities of intervention," said Timur Sardarov, CEO, MV Agusta Motor.

The machine, called the QuantStudio TM 5 Real-Time PCR System is produced by British Thermo Fisher Scientific. The particular machine is not specifically dedicated to COVID-19, but it will also greatly improve, once the emergency is over, the hospital's diagnostic capabilities in the entire virology field, MV Agusta said in a press release.

