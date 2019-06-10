New Cars and Bikes in India

MV Agusta CEO Backs Controversial Superveloce 800 Ad Campaign

The CEO of Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta has backed a controversial video promoting the MV Agusta Superveloce 800 which feature a nude woman.

View Photos
The MV Agusta video featuring a nude woman has sparked widespread criticism

Highlights

  • A recent MV Agusta video featuring a nude woman has drawn flak
  • The MV Agusta Superveloce 800 ad video has created a controversy
  • MV Agusta CEO Timur Sadarov supports the video

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta's recent advertising campaign for the limited edition MV Agusta F3 Superveloce 800 has met with severe criticism for using a nude woman with the motorcycle. MV Agusta released a video showing the new Superveloce 800 with a nude woman. The video has received widespread criticism across the world for objectifying women, in what is seen as a regressive take on stereotypes involving motorcycles and semi-nude women. But now, the Italian motorcycle brand's CEO has stood behind the controversial ad. In an interview to Cycle World, MV Agusta CEO Timur Sadarov has said that he stands behind the advertisement, despite the controversy it has created.

alrmu594

The one-minute video featuring a nude woman has sparked widespread criticism for objectifying women

MV Agusta

MV Agusta Bikes

Brutale 800 RR

Brutale 800

F3 800 RC

F4 RR

Brutale 1090

"Our slogan is 'motorcycle art' so we treat our creations as works of art. The Superveloce 800 video is an artistic expression of the director who wanted to underline the relationship, passion, intimacy, and sensuality between human and machine," Sadarov is quoted as having said to a pointed question about the controversial ad by Cycle World. The CEO of MV Agusta didn't specify who was responsible for the brief given to the creators, but has maintained support for the video, saying that "the video is an artistic expression of the director. We fully stand behind the creator and director."

0 Comments

While the motorcycle industry has been facing some pressure around the world, unlike India, there have been an increasing number of women riders in recent years, not just across the world, but even here in India. MV Agusta remains positive about the increasing numbers of women who ride and the CEO says that the company remains committed to include and support women riders. "With our new product strategy, we are fully committed to design and develop bikes that are appealing to women but clearly with MV Agusta DNA," Sadarov added.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR with Immediate Rivals

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
MV Agusta
Brutale 800 RR

Popular MV Agusta Bikes

MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR
₹ 20.52 - 20.69 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 800
MV Agusta Brutale 800
₹ 16.99 Lakh *
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
MV Agusta F3 800 RC
₹ 21.49 Lakh *
MV Agusta F4 RR
MV Agusta F4 RR
₹ 38.83 Lakh *
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
MV Agusta Brutale 1090
₹ 21.02 Lakh *
View More
x
Every Two Minutes A New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is Sold In India Says Company
Every Two Minutes A New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Is Sold In India Says Company
TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features
TVS Jupiter Grande Discontinued; ZX Variant Updated With New Features
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities