MV Agusta CEO Backs Controversial Superveloce 800 Ad Campaign

Italian motorcycle brand MV Agusta's recent advertising campaign for the limited edition MV Agusta F3 Superveloce 800 has met with severe criticism for using a nude woman with the motorcycle. MV Agusta released a video showing the new Superveloce 800 with a nude woman. The video has received widespread criticism across the world for objectifying women, in what is seen as a regressive take on stereotypes involving motorcycles and semi-nude women. But now, the Italian motorcycle brand's CEO has stood behind the controversial ad. In an interview to Cycle World, MV Agusta CEO Timur Sadarov has said that he stands behind the advertisement, despite the controversy it has created.

"Our slogan is 'motorcycle art' so we treat our creations as works of art. The Superveloce 800 video is an artistic expression of the director who wanted to underline the relationship, passion, intimacy, and sensuality between human and machine," Sadarov is quoted as having said to a pointed question about the controversial ad by Cycle World. The CEO of MV Agusta didn't specify who was responsible for the brief given to the creators, but has maintained support for the video, saying that "the video is an artistic expression of the director. We fully stand behind the creator and director."

While the motorcycle industry has been facing some pressure around the world, unlike India, there have been an increasing number of women riders in recent years, not just across the world, but even here in India. MV Agusta remains positive about the increasing numbers of women who ride and the CEO says that the company remains committed to include and support women riders. "With our new product strategy, we are fully committed to design and develop bikes that are appealing to women but clearly with MV Agusta DNA," Sadarov added.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.