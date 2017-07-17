MV Agusta Brutale 800 Launch Date Confirmed

The MV Agusta Brutale 800 will be launched in India on July 19, 2017. Retailed in India by Kinetic Group-owned Motoroyale, the MV Agusta Brutale 800 has been one of the most anticipated motorcycles and bookings for the bike have already commenced. Priced in India at ₹ 15.59 lakh (ex-showroom, Pune) the Brutale 800 is up to ₹ 7 lakh more expensive than its rivals - the Triumph Street Triple S, and the Kawasaki Z900. While the former two come with in-line three cylinder motors, the Kawasaki Z900 has an in-line four engine. Italian brand MV Agusta is known for its illustrious racing past and for making hi-performance motorcycles with stylish design and crackling performance.

The new MV Agusta Brutale 800 is assembled in India as semi-knocked down (SKD) kits and powered by a 798 cc three-cylinder engine that makes about 108 bhp and develops a peak torque of 83 Nm. This also means that the Brutale 800 is relatively less powerful than the 111 bhp Street Triple and 123 bhp Z900. The Brutale 800 also comes with a hi-tech electronics suite, called the MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) long with an 8-level traction control, three-step ABS, quick-shifter and a slipper clutch as well.

Visually, the new 2017 MV Agusta Brutale 800 is pretty much similar to the previous-gen model, but under the skin, there are few considerable updates. For instance, the Brutale 800 comes with a new aluminium subframe, the rear foot-pegs have been re-positioned and you also get all-new headlamp console and instrument cluster. Moreover, the Brutale 800's signature triple exhaust pipes and the chiselled fuel tank have also been given a slight makeover to give the bike a sharper and more aggressive look.

Motoroyale had first announced its plan to launch the new MV Agusta Brutale 800 in India a little over a year ago, at the launch of the Brutale 800's big brother - the MV Agusta Brutale 1090. At the launch, the company has confirmed that the new Brutale 800 will be launched in India in early 2017, but it has been delayed by a few months. The company says that the delivery of the motorcycle will commence in a couple of months and the booking amount will be 20 per cent of the ex-showroom price, which is roughly over ₹ 3 lakh.