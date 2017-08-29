Mumbai Rains: What To Do If Stuck In A Car In A Flood

1. Keep the Engine Revving Higher When Driving

(Park at the side and walk towards your destination. It's a safer option)

2. Abandon The Car If Water Levels Reach The Door

3. Head Rests Double Up As Glass Breakers

(Be gentle on the accelerator and brake pedals during rains, lowers the chances of aquaplaning)

4. Drive Slow

5. Beware Of Hoaxes

The city of Mumbai is facing one of the worst rains this season and there seems to be no respite coming in the following hours too. Waterlogging, fallen trees and extensive traffic jams have crept almost all parts of the city slowing down its otherwise fast pace. The met department announced that about four inches of rain was recorded in just a few hours, while the forecast is for heavy rain for the next 48 hours. If you are lucky enough to be under a roof, bless your Gods; but if you are stuck in a car somewhere in the city, here are some handy tips that you need to keep in mind to avoid damaging your car but more importantly yourself.As much we would want to avoid driving on waterlogged roads, there may not be an option at times. However, should you have to, make sure to assess the water level and road conditions before wading in. Not every car is an off-roader and you will have to be cautious of your approach. Make sure to drive through the flooded area gently and in the first gear. Keep the engine rev higher than usual in order to keep the water from entering the exhaust and damaging the engine.If water levels do not show any sign of reducing, it is best advised to park your car in a corner while you move to higher ground. Water entering the car can short circuit the electrical system, which in turn could hamper the security system. There are chances of the car being locked from the inside due to electronic failure with the windows too not working. Hence, it is better that you look for a safe spot, pull your car over and leave it there till the water levels reduce. You can always salvage the car later.If you happen to be stuck inside the car due to some kind of electrical failure, the first thing you need to do is exit the vehicle. If the doors don't open and windows are rolled up as well, you will have to break the window. While it is best advised to stow a small hammer in the glovebox or in the boot, the head rest can also double up as a glass breaker. Adjustable head rests can be removed and the pointed-end of the same can be used to break the window. Make sure to maintain some distance between yourself and the window when breaking the glass.Even if not stuck in flooded areas, it is pouring heavily which means visibility is low and traction is minimal. At this time, it is best advised to drive gently going easy on the brakes and throttle. Chances are high of aquaplaning during torrential rains like this one, which will cause you to lose control of your car. The braking distance increases as well by a healthy margin on wet roads, more so, on concrete ones likes that of Mumbai.While it's not the most pleasant environment out there, things are still under control and it is best to keep it that way. Avoid any hoaxes that will be turning up on social media and other forms of communications. If you are stuck somewhere, make sure to call the civic officials on the following numbers.022-22620173022-230940641916

