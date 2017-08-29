Mumbai Rains: What To Do If Stuck In A Car In A Flood

1. Keep the Engine Revving Higher When DrivingAs much we would want to avoid driving on waterlogged roads, there may not be an option at times. However, should you have to, make sure to assess the water level and road conditions before wading in. Not every car is an off-roader and you will have to be cautious of your approach. Make sure to drive through the flooded area gently and in the first gear. Keep the engine rev higher than usual in order to keep the water from entering the exhaust and damaging the engine.
2. Abandon The Car If Water Levels Reach The DoorIf water levels do not show any sign of reducing, it is best advised to park your car in a corner while you move to higher ground. Water entering the car can short circuit the electrical system, which in turn could hamper the security system. There are chances of the car being locked from the inside due to electronic failure with the windows too not working. Hence, it is better that you look for a safe spot, pull your car over and leave it there till the water levels reduce. You can always salvage the car later.
3. Head Rests Double Up As Glass BreakersIf you happen to be stuck inside the car due to some kind of electrical failure, the first thing you need to do is exit the vehicle. If the doors don't open and windows are rolled up as well, you will have to break the window. While it is best advised to stow a small hammer in the glovebox or in the boot, the head rest can also double up as a glass breaker. Adjustable head rests can be removed and the pointed-end of the same can be used to break the window. Make sure to maintain some distance between yourself and the window when breaking the glass.
4. Drive SlowEven if not stuck in flooded areas, it is pouring heavily which means visibility is low and traction is minimal. At this time, it is best advised to drive gently going easy on the brakes and throttle. Chances are high of aquaplaning during torrential rains like this one, which will cause you to lose control of your car. The braking distance increases as well by a healthy margin on wet roads, more so, on concrete ones likes that of Mumbai.
5. Beware Of HoaxesWhile it's not the most pleasant environment out there, things are still under control and it is best to keep it that way. Avoid any hoaxes that will be turning up on social media and other forms of communications. If you are stuck somewhere, make sure to call the civic officials on the following numbers.
Central Railway Control Room: 022-22620173
Western Railway Control Room: 022-23094064
BMC Helpline: 1916
