Mumbai-Pune Expressway Toll Rate To Increase From April 1, 2020

As per Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) scheduled revision of toll collection rates, the price hike ranges from Rs. 30 to Rs. 280, depending on the vehicle type and the section on the Expressway.

| Published:
1,080  Views
As per MSRDC's contract, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway toll rates are revised every 3 years

Highlights

  • The toll rates on Mumbai-Pune Expressway will increase from April 1, 2020
  • The toll collection rate hike ranges from Rs. 30 to Rs. 280
  • It is part of the scheduled revision of the toll collection rates

Tolls rates for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will be seeing a price hike across all categories from April 1, 2020. The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) renews the toll collection rates every three years, and the new rates will be applicable from the beginning of the financial year 2021. The price hike ranges from ₹ 30 to ₹ 280, depending on the vehicle type and the section on the Expressway. The toll rate for a Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) (cars, vans, MPV, SUV) for the entire Mumbai Pune stretch, which covers both the Kahalapur toll and the Talegaon toll, has gone up from ₹ 230 to ₹ 270, an increase of ₹ 40. The same for the Mumbai-Lonavala route has gone up from ₹ 173 to ₹ 203, a hike of ₹ 30.

Mumbai-Pune Route Toll Rates (Kahalapur Toll and Talegaon Toll):

Vehicle Type Old Rates New Rates Difference
Cars, SUVs, Vans ₹ 230 ₹ 270 ₹ 40
Mini-Bus ₹ 355 ₹ 420 ₹ 65
Trucks (2 axles) ₹ 493 ₹ 580 ₹ 87
Bus ₹ 675 ₹ 797 ₹ 122
Trucks (more than 2 axles) ₹ 1,168 ₹ 1380 ₹ 212
Cranes, multi-axle vehicles ₹ 1,555 ₹ 1835 ₹ 280

Currently, the various vehicle categories include - Cars, Mini-Bus, Trucks (two axles), Bus, Trucks (with more than two axles), and Large cranes and Multi-axle vehicles. For the entire Mumbai-Pune stretch, the toll rates these vehicles have gone by ₹ 40, ₹ 65, ₹ 87, ₹ 122, ₹ 212, and ₹ 280, respectively. The same for the Mumbai-Lonavala route has gone up by ₹ 30, ₹ 49, ₹ 65, ₹ 91, ₹ 159, and ₹ 210, respectively. According to an MSRDC document, the next scheduled revision of the toll collection rates will happen from April 1, 2023.

Mumbai-Lonavala Route Toll Rates (Kahalapur Toll or Talegaon Toll):

Vehicle Type Old Rates New Rates Difference
Cars, SUVs, Vans ₹ 173 ₹ 203 ₹ 30
Mini-Bus ₹ 266 ₹ 315 ₹ 49
Trucks (2 axles) ₹ 370 ₹ 435 ₹ 65
Bus ₹ 506 ₹ 597 ₹ 91
Trucks (more than 2 axles) ₹ 876 ₹ 1,035 ₹ 159
Cranes, multi-axle vehicles ₹ 1,166 ₹ 1,376 ₹ 210
The Mumbai-Pune Expressway was India's first six-lane concrete, high-speed, access controlled tolled expressway and spans a distance of 94.5 km. It is currently one of the busiest express highways in the country and handles about 43,000 PCUs (Passenger Car Unit) daily, and is designed to handle up to 1,00,000 PCUs.

