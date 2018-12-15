New Cars and Bikes in India

Mumbai Police Call Out Dulquer Salmaan Using Phone While Driving, But There's A Twist

Actor Sonam Kapoor posted a video about co-star Dulquer Salmaan using his phone while driving. While Mumbai Police rightly called out the actors for breaking traffic rules, there was more to the tale than what meets the eye.

The video was instagrammed by actor Sonam Kapoor

After Mumbai Police showed its disapproval of Dulquer Salmaan trying out "weirdo" stunts on roads, the popular actor said they should have checked some facts first and called himself "not a weirdo". A video was posted by Mumbai Police's Twitter handle on Friday. In the video, Dulquer is seen checking his phone while sitting behind the wheel. Actress Sonam Kapoor can be heard calling him "weirdo".

The caption read: "We agree with you Sonam Kapoor. Quite a 'weirdo' to try such stunts while driving and putting the lives of fellow drivers at risk too! We don't quite approve of these even in 'reel' life. #NotDone."

Sonam was quick to defend her The Zoya Factor co-star Dulquer Salmaan and wrote: "We weren't driving. We were rigged on a truck, but I'm glad you guys are concerned. I hope and I know you show the same interest in regular folk as well. Thanks for taking care! #Reelvsreal."

The Kali star also tweeted: "Would appreciate it if you had checked some facts before tweeting this. In fact, Mumbai Police helped us with permissions and traffic management during the shoot and were present the whole time. #notaweirdo."

