Mumbai Floods: Hyundai Creates Relief Task Force To Support Flood Affected Customers

Hyundai has stationed a dedicated emergency road service team to support the flood affected customers and their vehicles in Mumbai. Hyundai has also deployed 36 flatbed trucks and 24 Towing Trucks to assist the customers in case of any breakdown.

Hyundai India has announced creating a relief task force to support the flood-affected Hyundai customers in Mumbai. To help Hyundai car owners who are affected by the heavy rainfall in the city, the carmaker has stationed a dedicated emergency road service team, along with additional support of 36 flatbed trucks and 24 Towing Trucks to assist the customers in case of any breakdown. The carmaker has also sent out over 33000 SMS's to inform customers about preventive measures to safeguard their vehicle, and emergency contact details.

Talking about the company's initiative, Commenting on the initiative, S Punnaivanam, Vice President - National Service, Hyundai Motor India said, "As a responsible and customer-centric brand, Hyundai has always been a frontrunner in providing the best of service assistance that is required during stressed times. As India's First Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, we are cognizant of the value, mobility holds during such situations and thereby committed to providing the best possible solution to enhance our customer's 'Peace of Mind'. We request our customers to take basic precautions on the go and call our experts immediately in case of any emergency or vehicle breakdown."

For a seamless service, Hyundai has assigned over 100 technicians will assist with vehicle repairs. The carmaker has kept 15 Emergency Road Assistance (ERS) vehicles on alert in Mumbai and has also activated a toll-free number (0124- 4343937) for customers to call in case they need to tow their vehicles. In fact, Hyundai is also offering customers special discounts on spare parts for repairs and restorations of flood-affected vehicles, along with a 50 per cent discount on depreciation on insurance claims. Furthermore, the carmaker has also ensured that the insurance companies will also be supporting the customers by allocating surveyors for enhancing flood claim settlement.

Early this month, even Maruti Suzuki India also announced offering customers with precautionary measures to prevent car damage during the floods in the city. As part of its initiative, the carmaker has sent out over 3.5 lakh SMSes to inform customers about preventive measures, and also tied up with vehicle towing agencies to provide 24x7 services.

