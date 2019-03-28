Mugen Shinden Unveils Latest Electric Superbike For 2019 Isle Of Man TT

Japanese motorsport team Mugen has unveiled the eighth iteration of the Mugen Shinden electric racebike at the Tokyo Motorcycle Show. The Mugen Shinden Hachi will be piloted around the Isle of Man TT course by John McGuinness and Michael Rutter in the TT Zero category in this year's edition of the famous road race. "Hachi" means "eight" in Japanese, for the eighth iteration of the electric superbike, which has dominated the TT Zero class at the Isle of Man TT. According to the team, the eighth version of the Mugen Shinden bike features "increased power output" and better aerodynamics.

The Mugen Shinden Hachi gets updated bodywork but the specs remain more or less unchanged

The specifications of the new Mugen Shinden bike haven't changed, so the motor is the same, although the battery may have been updated. The bike weighs 248 kg, and the 370 volt lithium-ion battery powers a three-phase oil-cooled brushless electric motor which puts out 120 kW (around 160 bhp), and 210 Nm of torque. The updates to the Hachi are in the bodywork, with upgraded fairings to provide better aerodynamics, with a redesigned and sharper tail section, as well as a new intake. The Mugen also continues to use prototype forks from Showa with carbon fibre tubes, and uses a monocoque chassis.

The Mugen Shinden Hachi will be piloted by John McGuinness and Michael Rutter at the 2019 Isle of Man TT

In 2018, Michael Rutter won the one-lap TT Zero event at the Isle of Man in record time, lapping the Mountain Course at 121.824 mph (196.056 kmph). The victory was Rutter's sixth TT triumph, and together with McGuiness, the duo have 29 TT wins between them, including six on electric superbikes. The updates to the Mugen Shinden Hachi could well bring another lap record to the Japanese team in this year's event, which takes place from May 25 to June 7. All that remains to be seen is who will set the record pace on the Mugen Shinden Hachi - McGuiness or Hachi.

