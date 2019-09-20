MS Dhoni Spotted Driving His New Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk For The First Time

One of India's most talented cricketers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni recently become the proud owner of a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. While the high-performance SUV was delivered to him last month itself, the former Indian cricket team captain was out for the past two months completing his duties in the Indian army. After his stint though, Dhoni is back home and like any petrolhead, he decided to take out the Grand Cherokee Trailhawk out for a spin at the earliest. His wife Sakshi Dhoni can be seen in the front passenger's seat.

Also Read: MS Dhoni Buys India's First Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Supercharged SUV

Jeep Grand Cherokee 87.84 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

In his absence, wife Sakshi Dhoni revealed about the cricketer purchasing the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in a social media post. This is India's first-ever Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and makes over 700 bhp. While Sakshi's post said it yet to be registered in India, that is not the case anymore. The former Indian skipper was serving in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by a 6.2-litre supercharged V8 HEMI engine that also serves purpose on the Dodge Challenger and the Charger Hellcat. For the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the HEMI motor is tuned to churn out a monstrous 707 bhp, while developing 875 Nm of peak torque. The Grand Cherokee Trackhawk boasts of proper supercar performance, sprinting from 0-100 kmph in just 3.62 seconds.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk uses an 8-speed automatic transmission with many upgrades for added strength to handle all that torque, with the unit sending power to all four wheels, assisted by an electronically controlled limited-slip differential for the rear wheels. The SUV is also packed on the feature front with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which monitors the performance metrics on the SUV. The cabin is covered in Nappa leather and it seems Dhoni has opted for the Signature all-black leather interior package.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is priced over ₹ 1.12 crore (ex-showroom) and certainly makes that imposing statement. American muscle in its SUV guise! The car certainly will look good with the other cars and motorcycles in the cricketer's garage that includes the likes of the Hummer H2, Land Rover, GMC Sierra, Mahindra Scorpio, as well as the Confederate X132 Hellcat, Kawasaki Ninja H2, Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, Harley-Davidson FatBoy, Ducati 1098, Suzuki Shogun, Yamaha RD350, BSA Goldstar, Norton Jubilee 250 and a whole lot more.

Image Source: PrabhatKhabar.com

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.