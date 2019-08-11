MS Dhoni Buys India's First Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Supercharged SUV

Further reiterating his love for exotic cars, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, one of India's most-loved cricketers, has recently become the proud owner of a brand new Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk high-performance SUV. Dhoni's recent purchase was revealed to us thanks to his wife Sakshi Dhoni's recent social media post, in which she mentions that this is India's first-ever Grand Cherokee Trackhawk. The post also says that the new Supercharged SUV, which makes over 700 bhp, is yet to be registered in India. The former Indian skipper is currently serving in the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, which was first unveiled in the US back in 2017, is powered by a 6.2 litre supercharged V8 HEMI engine that also does duty on the Dodge Challenger and the Charger Hellcat. For the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, the HEMI motor is tuned to churns out a monstrous 707 bhp, while developing a peak torque of 875 Nm. Right now, it's Jeep's most powerful SUV and also one the quickest SUVs with the ability to go from 0-100 kmph in 3.62 seconds.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is powered by a 6.2 litre supercharged V8 HEMI engine with 707 bhp

To handle all that power Jeep has equipped the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its trusted eight-speed automatic transmission with many upgrades for added strength. The gearbox sends power to all four wheels, assisted by an electronically controlled limited-slip differential for the rear wheels.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk gets additional air intake up front for better cooling

Visually, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk looks like the Grand Cherokee SRT, which is already on sale in India, only with a lot more muscle. The SUV gets the signature 7-slat grille in black chrome and the projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights, and an additional slit below the grille that aids in cooling. The front bumper looks a lot more muscular and the body-coloured flared wheel arches cover the 20-inch black alloy wheels. On either side of the front door, the SUV gets the 'Grand Cherokee Supercharged' badging and the HEMI 6.2 emblem positioned slightly above the left fender. At the rear, the SUV features a quad exhaust system with a diffuser and more blacked-out elements.

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk luxurious cabin with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Inside, the Trackhawk's cabin comes with an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system that features Trackhawk-exclusive pages for monitoring performance metrics. The cabin also gets Nappa leather seats as standard but as an optional package you can opt for a Signature Leather Interior Package covers the whole cabin in black or Dark Ruby Red and a host of other features. However, we do not know the level of customisation MS Dhoni's Grand Cherokee Trackhawk comes with.

