Motoroyale Kinetic Offers Limited Period Price Cut On The SWM Superdual 650 T

Motoroyale Kinetic has announced a special, limited period introductory price for the SWM Superdual 650 T in India. Initially launched at ₹ 7.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India), the bike will now be available at ₹ 6.50 lakh (ex-showroom, India), offering a massive discount of ₹ 80,000. This special price in only for the first 250 customers or until March 31, 2019, whichever comes first. Motoroyale Kinetic officially launched the bike in India back in October 2018 in two variants, the base model Superdual 650 priced at ₹ 6.80 lakh and the top-spec SWM Superdual 650 T priced at ₹ 7.30 lakh (all prices ex-showroom, India). As of now, there are no price cuts announced for the base model.

Announcing the special price discount, Ajinkya Firodia, MD, Motoroyale Kinetic Private Limited, said "The adventure & touring segment is the fastest growing superbike segment, and the SWM Superdual T has received a clear preference over the other motorcycles in this segment due to its unmatched capability to handle all types of terrains. We have hence decided to appreciate and reward the first 250 customers by offering them an amazing introductory price which is ₹ 6.5 lakh ex-showroom; making the price for the Superdual very attractive - especially because it comes fully loaded with accessories for which others are charging up to ₹ 1 Lakh . We are also hosting various training sessions and creating adventure tracks for our customers to be able to experience everything that this bike is capable of."

The SWM Superdual 650 T is powered by a 600 cc Liquid Cooled, Single-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valves engine that is tuned to churn out 54 bhp at 7500 rpm and develops a peak torque of 55 Nm at 6250 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox, with a hydraulic clutch. Suspension duties are taken care of by a Fast Ace's Up-side-Down (USD) telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound damping adjustment up front and SACHS Progressive Soft Damp type with single hydraulic shock absorber; spring preload adjustment, rebound damping adjustment.

The bike comes with 19-inch front and a 17-inch rear wheel, while braking duties are handled by a single 300 mm disc up front and a 220 mm disc at the back, with dual channel ABS, both by Brembo. The Superdual T is also packed with accessories including engine protection bars, LED auxiliary lamps, skid plate and pannier mounting points.

