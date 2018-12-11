New Cars and Bikes in India

MotoRoyale Commences Local Assembly Of The FB Mondial HPS 300

The FB Mondial HPS 300 is being locally assembled at Kinetic MotoRoyale's new assembly line at its Ahmednagar facility in Maharashtra.

View Photos
The FB Mondial HPS 300 is priced at Rs. 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom)

Following the launch in November, MotoRoyale has added a new assembly line at its Ahmednagar based facility in Maharashtra, where the FB Mondial HPS 300 will be assembled. The Italian motorcycle is the most affordable offering in MotoRoyale's stable priced at ₹ 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom) and is designed as a scrambler-styled offering. The company has recieved about 100 bookings for the HPS 300 that competes against the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and the likes. FB Mondial is one of the nine motorcycle brands handled by Kinetic MotoRoyale in India.

Also Read: FB Mondial HPS 300 Launched In India

FB Mondial HPS 300

3.57 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
FB Mondial HPS 300

Positioned at a premium over competition, the FB Mondial HPS 300 is powered by a 249 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine tuned for 24 bhp and 22 Nm of peak torque. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by 41 mm USD forks up front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. The bike comes equipped with a 280 mm single disc at the front and a 220 mm disc at the rear. ABS is offered as standard on the motorcycle. The bike also comes with an 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup.

0 Comments

The FB Mondial HPS 300 brings an exclusive name and novelty to the segment, which also remains its USP. The bike however, is priced at a premium over the competition. It's not clear at the moment as to how much of local content goes into the motorcycle either. MotoRoyale operates out seven dealerships across the country retailing multiple brands under one roof. The company aims to add 13 more outlets by the end of next year. Deliveries for the FB Mondial HPS 300, meanwhile, are set to commence by mid-December.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare FB Mondial HPS 300 with Immediate Rivals

FB Mondial HPS 300
FB Mondial
HPS 300
Hyosung GT250R
Hyosung
GT250R
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha
YZF R3
BMW G 310 GS
BMW
G 310 GS
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli
TNT 300
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki
Z250
Benelli BN 302R
Benelli
BN 302R
BMW G 310 R
BMW
G 310 R
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki
Ninja 300
KTM RC 390
KTM
RC 390
TAGS :
FB Mondial HPS 300 FB Mondial Hipster FB Mondial HPS 300 Assembly FB Mondial

Latest News

MotoRoyale Commences Local Assembly Of The FB Mondial HPS 300
MotoRoyale Commences Local Assembly Of The FB Mondial HPS 300
2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
Automobili Pininfarina Names Its PF0 Electric Hypercar 'Battista', Pays Homage To Founder
Automobili Pininfarina Names Its PF0 Electric Hypercar 'Battista', Pays Homage To Founder
Auto Sales November 2018: Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Muted
Auto Sales November 2018: Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Muted
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
Discounts And Offers On Two-Wheelers In December 2018
Discounts And Offers On Two-Wheelers In December 2018
Top 5 Performance Car Launches Of 2018
Top 5 Performance Car Launches Of 2018
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Honda Announces Bookings For 2019 CBU Models
Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
Indian FTR 1200 Bookings Commence; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh
Skoda Auto India To Increase Car Prices By 2 Per Cent In 2019
Skoda Auto India To Increase Car Prices By 2 Per Cent In 2019
Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018
Discounts And Offers On Luxury Cars In India In December 2018
Mahindra In Talks With The Government To Bring The Formula E To India
Mahindra In Talks With The Government To Bring The Formula E To India
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Tata Motors Group's Global Sales Falls By 7% In November 2018
Tata Motors Group's Global Sales Falls By 7% In November 2018
Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018
Discounts And Offers On Cars In December 2018

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

FB Mondial HPS 300 Alternatives

Hyosung GT250R
Hyosung GT250R
₹ 3.66 Lakh *
Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3
₹ 3.69 Lakh *
BMW G 310 GS
BMW G 310 GS
₹ 3.7 Lakh *
Benelli TNT 300
Benelli TNT 300
₹ 3.29 - 3.49 Lakh *
Kawasaki Z250
Kawasaki Z250
₹ 3.27 Lakh *
Benelli BN 302R
Benelli BN 302R
₹ 3.97 Lakh *
BMW G 310 R
BMW G 310 R
₹ 3.17 Lakh *
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Kawasaki Ninja 300
₹ 3.16 Lakh *
KTM RC 390
KTM RC 390
₹ 2.49 Lakh *
View More
Explore HPS 300
×
Explore Now
x
2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
2019 Nissan Kicks Interior Revealed Ahead Of Launch
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS Offered With Year-End Benefits
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Royal Enfield Classic Scrambler 500 Spotted Testing
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Honda X-Blade ABS Launched In India At Rs. 87,776
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities