Motorcycle Riders Celebrate Independence Day Across India

Motorcycle brands like Triumph, Harley-Davidson and Royal Enfield all marked Independence Day with rides celebrating the spirit of freedom across the country. Triumph Motorcycles kicked off Independence Day rides around the country among the Riders Association of Triumph groups, with over 500 participants across the country. In Delhi alone, nearly 90 riders participated in the Triumph Independence Day ride. Royal Enfield dealerships and rider groups across the country also organised rides to celebrate the spirit of independence. In all, hundreds of riders across the country stepped out on their tri-colour-mounted motorcycles to mark India's 70th Independence Day.

Groups of riders came out on to the streets across India to celebrate Independence Day

Triumph Motorcycles joined hands with Smile Foundation to support the cause of Girl Child Education on Independence Day. Triumph organised the "Ride to Freedom" across 14 cities in India on August 15, 2017. In New Delhi alone, scores of Triumph owners joined the iconic Independence Day ride. Triumph Motorcycles India Managing Director Vimal Sumbly rode with Triumph owners in Pune.

"I firmly believe that true freedom comes from education. And in a country like ours, where the female population is often disregarded, it is imperative we create opportunities for young growing girl children to learn, grown and evolve," said Sumbly.

INS Hamla officers celebrate Independence Day

Harley-Davidson teamed up with the Indian Navy to organise a dream ride for officers of INS Hamla, the Logistics Training Establishment of the Indian Navy. A team of seven young officers from INS Hamla embarked on a ride beginning in Mumbai on August 7, and concluded on August 14 in New Delhi. Harley-Davidson officials welcomed the team at the Harley-Davidson dealership in Delhi. The INS Hamla officers then met with officials at the Naval Headquarters before making their way back to Mumbai. Elsewhere, chapters of the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) organised rides around the country to celebrate the spirit of independence.

Royal Enfield riders mark Independence Day with celebratory group rides

Royal Enfield, one of the fastest growing motorcycle brands in the world, was not left behind as well. Royal Enfield riders groups and dealerships organised rides across different parts of the country. Owners' groups and motorcycle clubs exclusive to Royal Enfield riders celebrated the occasion of Independence Day with rides around the country. Hundreds of Royal Enfield riders participated in these ride events.

Triumph Motorcycles organised rides across India on Independence Day

For the participants, it was a morning of catching up with like-minded riders, but the bonhomie and love for the open road spread across different motorcycles, and different brands; everyone bound together by the joy of riding and the desire to celebrate the spirit of independence on two wheels.

"It was a wonderful ride and it was great to ride with so many riders on the occasion of Independence Day," said Rohit Kapoor, a Triumph owner.

"All brands are awesome, all bikes are great. It's our fraternity, that's what keeps us together. Today was one such example," said Vineet, another Triumph rider.

Ducati owners in Mumbai on Independence Day ride



Other brands like Ducati and Indian Motorcycle also organised Independence Day rides to celebrate the occasion. The spirit of independence was truly and aptly celebrated by the motorcycling community of India. While many chose to come out on the streets in groups, others chose to step out of city limits looking for adventure with like-minded riders and friends. What is common though is the love for motorcycling, and Independence Day just gave a very good reason to celebrate the joy that motorcycling brings to every rider's life.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.