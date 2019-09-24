Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act Notified In Assam

As per the order, violation of different road transport rules will be fined at different rates

The new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act that imposes hefty penalties for violating traffic norms was notified in Assam on Monday.

An official release here said as per the order of the Transport Department, violation of different road transport rules will be fined at different rates.

Driving without the licence will be fined at ₹ 5,000,violating air and noise pollution ₹ 10,000, driver or passenger without seat belt ₹ 1,000, carrying children below 14 years without safety belt/child restraint system ₹ 1,000,the release said.

Some of the other offenses to be fined are riding with more than two persons in two-wheelers ₹ 1,000, riding without helmets by both driver and pillion ₹ 1,000 and not providing way for fire service vehicles or ambulances Rs 10,000, the notification added.

