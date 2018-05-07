MotoGP: Valentino Rossi Completes A Lap Of The World

MotoGP icon Valentino Rossi has added a number of records across his career. The nine-time world champion has added every possible milestone against his name and there is little left to conquer for the Yamaha rider. However, the recently concluded Spanish Grand Prix made for an interesting record to be added to the Italian rider's illustrious career. Rossi completed his 40,075 km of racing on Lap 15 of the Spanish GP - equivalent to a lap around the world.

Rossi has been a legend in the MotoGP championship across 23 seasons in Grand Prix motorcycle racing, and went on to secure 115 race wins and 228 podium finishes throughout his career. The 15th lap of the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend at the Circuito de Jerez Àngel Nieto saw Rossi complete 8730 laps or up to 40,075 km, enough to travel the circdumference of the Earth.

The feat is even more extra ordinary once you consider the fact the laps in consideration are only race laps and does not include the ones during practice and qualifying. This, coupled with the fact the rider still remains one of the most competitive on the grid after about two decades, is certainly exemplary. More so, once you consider that Rossi's time in MotoGP is about the same as reigning champion Marc Marquez's age.

It's a bit disappointing then that Rossi could not seal the record with a victory at the Spanish GP. The rider had to settle for fifth after a hard fought battle with Andrea Iannone (Suzuki) and Danilo Petrucci (Pramac Ducati) in the closing stages of the race, while Honda's Marquez took the win, and is the current leader for the 2018 championship.

