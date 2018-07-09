MotoGP: Repsol And Honda Extend Contract For An Additional 2 Years

One of the most successful MotoGP teams on the grid, Repsol and Honda have announced that the parties will be extending the contract for an additional two years till the end of 2020. The Spanish energy company came onboard with Honda Racing Corporation (HRC) back in 1995 as a technological collaborator and the alliance will be celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2019. Repsol's Executive Managing Director of Communications and the Chairman's Office, Begona Elices, and HRC President, Yoshishige Nomura, signed the extension of the agreement, through which Repsol will continue to be the main sponsor of the Honda MotoGP factory team and the supplier of the fuel and lubricant used by their bikes.

HRC President, Yoshishige Nomura said, "We're delighted to announce the extension of our partnership with Repsol for two more years. Next season will mark the 25th anniversary of the longest and most successful relationship of this kind in MotoGP, an achievement that gives us great joy and pride. During this period, we have successfully faced together the many exciting challenges posed by the rapid evolution of technology, the ever-increasing level of racing competition, the growth of the worldwide MotoGP audience in traditional and new markets, and the fast-changing means of communicating with fans. We look forward to continuing this journey together, with the same spirit and goals, and to achieving many more successes."

The deal will continue to see both companies exchange, technological excellence, products asnd innovations. Since the association, Repsol and Honda have won 13 rider world championships in the premier class, taken 163 Grand Prix wins with the most recent coming at the Dutch GP through Marc Marquez last month.

Repsol and Honda's collaboration began with the development of two-stroke engines and fuel, and later moved on to the development of new four-stroke engines and fuels. Repsol-Honda has won the Team championship on seven occasions since the award was first created back in 2002, while also bringing 419 podiums in the 500 cc and MotoGP premier class championships. Riders including Mick Doohan, Alex Criville, Valentino Rossi, Nicky Hayden, Casey Stoner, Dani Pedrosa and Marc Marquez have been a part of the team over the past 24 years.



Repsol's Executive MD of Communications and Chairman's Office, Begona Elices said, "We are very pleased to have renewed our alliance with Honda -an alliance that will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year and that goes well beyond a traditional sponsorship agreement. Over the next few years we will continue working together on new technological developments, testing new products with high added value for the automotive sector and, of course, looking for the greatest sporting successes with the positive values of effort, improvement and commitment throughout our team."

Moving into the 2019 season, Repsol Honda will see major changes as they bring a new rider to its garage. Reigning world champion Marc Marquez will be joined by Jorge Lorenzo at Honda and both world champions aim to transform the Japanese factory team's fortunes in the sport starting next season. 2019 will also see Repsol complete 50 years as a sports sponsor.

