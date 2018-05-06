MotoGP: Moto2's Miguel Oliveira Promoted To Premier Class With Tech 3 KTM In 2019

Teaming up with KTM starting 2019, Tech 3 has announced Moto2 frontrunner Miguel Oliveira will be taking the seat at the satellite team next year. The rider has been part of the KTM and Red Bull Road to Rookies cup squad and has been promoted to the premier class championship in a big step up for his career. Oliveira is the first rider signed on to run the 2019 KTM MotoGP bikes, while the second seat still remains vacant at the satellite team.

Oliveira's MotoGP journey started with the Red Bull Rookies cup, while he joined the Red Bull KTM Ajo Moto3 team in 2015 securing six wins and nine podium finishes. The rider was promoted to Moto2 in 2017, where he bagged nine trophies and three wins through the season. Oliveira is already one of the leaders in the 2018 Moto2 championship.

Speaking on the promotion to the premier class championship, Miguel Oliveira said, "It is very early in the season but I am really happy that KTM have seen enough from this year and the last to trust me and believe I deserve this opportunity in MotoGP. I'm really thankful for that. I've always dreamed of MotoGP. I had it as a goal and to be able to achieve that is something so positive. We still have a long Moto2 season ahead and the fact that this is already done allows me to relax and really focus on my riding. I have been through all the steps that Red Bull and KTM have together since the Rookies Cup; I believe I'm the first. I think that shows other riders can trust in KTM and their project. I think I have the skills and the will to be able to perform well on a MotoGP bike."

(Miguel Oliveira with KTM and Tech 3 bosses Jens Hainbach, Pit Beirer and Mike Leitner)

The announcement comes just days after current Tech 3 rider Johann Zarco was confirmed to join KTM Factory Racing team from 2019 until 2020 running the factory specification bikes, replacing Bradley Smith. The move is a big promotion for the rider that won the 2017 MotoGP rookie of the year award having proved to be dominant throughout the last season. Zarco will continue to ride with Tech 3 Yamaha until the end of this season, which is also when the Tech 3 and Yamaha partnership comes to a close.

Adding Oliveira to MotoGP, KTM Motorsports Director, Pit Beirer said, "This is an emotional step for us because it proves all what we have said about building a structure in this paddock and being able to come from the Red Bull Rookies Cup, go through the classes with us and end up in a MotoGP team. Together with Aki Ajo we created the Moto2 project to be the platform that develops riders for MotoGP and I have to thank Aki for this partnership because he is doing a great job with the riders; if they come out of his 'school' then they are ready for MotoGP and I'm happy we can give a chance to Miguel. At the same time I'm also pleased that he can trust us as the right partner to try and be a successful MotoGP rider. We already have a great line-up of talent and there is still one spot open. It feels great to know we can have Herve (Poncharal), Aki and Mike Leitner around the table to make our strategy in this paddock. Miguel has his goals for race wins, podiums and the title in Moto2 this year and he has our full support for that and then his MotoGP career will start in Valencia."

Meanwhile, current KTM rider Bradley Smith's future remains uncertain in MotoGP. The rider is said to be eyeing the second seat in the Tech 3 KTM team. However, the team is also said to be considering retaining MotoGP rookie Hafizh Syahrin for 2019.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.