MotoGP: Monster Energy Replaces Movistar As Title Sponsor For Yamaha From 2019

Monster Energy will now back Yamaha Motor Company in MotoGP as the the factory team and the energy brand have have signed a new multi-year agreement. Monster Energy will be the new title sponsor for Yamaha replacing Movistar in MotoGP effective from the start of the 2019 MotoGP World Championship season. The multi-year agreement will see the factory team race as the 'Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team'. Movistar was previously associated with the brand from 2014 onwards. Monster was already a part sponsor for Yamaha between 2013 and 2017, during which the Yamaha team secured the MotoGP Triple Crown in 2015 and the Team Title in 2016.

It’s official!!! We are strengthening our partnership & will be stepping it up as the Title sponsor of the @MonsterEnergy @YamahaMotoGP team in 2019! 🤝 👊🏻#MotoGP https://t.co/Wt8p6IdRHV — Monster Energy (@MonsterEnergy) July 17, 2018

Also Read: Yamaha YZF R1 Gets New Colours For Suzuka Race On Its 20th Anniversary

Monster Energy already sponsors Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales and will continue to back the riders, both of which have been signed on by the team for the next two years. The Monster Energy branding is expected to be more prominent on the 2019 Yamaha YZR-M1s, leather gear, as well as all Yamaha Factory Racing team assets. Moreover, rumour has it that the paint scheme on the bikes could change from the current dark blue to black, similar to the current Tech3 Yamaha bikes. By the end of this year, Monster Energy will also part ways with rider Jorge Lorenzo who switches from Ducati to Honda next year, with the latter already tied up with Red Bull as an energy drink sponsor.

Also Read: Dani Pedrosa Announces Retirement From MotoGP

Speaking on the collaboration, Yamaha Motor Racing, Managing Director, Lin Jarvis said, "We are delighted to have reached agreement with Monster Energy Company as the new Title Sponsor of our Factory MotoGP Team. The new partnership will provide Monster Energy with an even stronger presence in the MotoGP class - the pinnacle activity of the motorcycle racing world. With Monster Energy being a very dynamic brand that's extremely active all around the world, we expect that this collaboration will further enhance the exposure of both brands and also give us a great platform for marketing activities. The new Agreement also signifies the intention of Yamaha and Monster Energy to further strengthen our collaboration for our global on-road and off-road motorsports programmes."

Also Read: MotoGP: Repsol And Honda Extend Contract For An Additional 2 Years

Monster Energy Chairman and CEO, Rodney Sacks said, "It's with great pride that we announce the next chapter of Monster Energy's decade long association with and participation in MotoGP, which will be anchored by our alliance with the Yamaha Factory Racing MotoGP Team. Having shared our passion for this sport with Valentino Rossi, Maverick Vinales, Jorge Lorenzo, Cal Crutchlow and Johann Zarco (among others) as well as the wider Yamaha family for multiple years; the prospect of developing our relationship with the team is something we are hugely excited by. We remain fully committed to providing the most exciting Monster fan experience to the many millions of MotoGP enthusiasts worldwide, both at race tracks and beyond. Through our title sponsorship of the fantastic Yamaha Factory Racing Team and iconic races such as the Czech and Catalunya Grands Prix, we have the opportunity to continue our partnership in what is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic sports on the planet."

The collaboration between Yamaha and Monster Energy not only extends to MotoGP but other racing verticals including Supercross, AMA Motocross, MotoAmerica SuperBike and SuperSport, FIM Motocross World Championship and Suzuka 8 Hours. The energy brand also sponsors the Tech3 Yamaha satellite team with Johann Zarco and Hafizh Syahrin in MotoGP, which will be revoked by the end of this year with the Tech3 switching over to KTM as its new satellite team starting next season.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.