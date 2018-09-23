New Cars and Bikes in India

MotoGP: Marquez Duels Dovizioso To Win Aragon GP As Lorenzo Crashes

Jorge Lorenzo crashed on the opening lap leaving front row riders Dovizioso and Marquez to duel for the win with the former extending his championship lead.

View Photos

Honda's Marc Marquez extended his championship lead in the 2018 MotoGP championship taking an absolutely fantastic win in the Aragon Grand Prix. The Honda rider battled race leader Andrea Dovizioso of Ducati to take the win, as pole-sitter Jorge Lorenzo crashed out of contention early on. The race also ended on a brilliant note for Suzuki's Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins as they clenched third and fourth spots respectively. With a brilliant win, Marquez is now 72 points ahead of Dovi, while Yamaha's Valentino Rossi sits third after finishing at P8 in the race.

Pole-sitter Jorge Lorenzo crashed on the opening lap while exiting the first corner and ended up with a dislocated toe, setting the story for the dramatic Aragon GP. The blunder by the Spaniard turned to work in favour of teammate Andrea Dovizioso's favour who was promoted to the lead from P2 followed by Honda's Marc Marquez and the two Suzukis of Andrea Iannone and Alex Rins.

2l4685lo

(Jorge Lorenzo crashed from pole on the opening lap of the Aragon GP)

While there was some friction between the Suzukis, the top remained unchanged for most of the race as Dovizioso led the race followed by Marquez and Iannone. However, Marquez showed some aggressive moves as he passed Dovi with three laps remaining taking another win by a margin of 0.648s. Iannone finished 1.259s over the race leader, while briefly taking the lead but couldn't match the pace of the title contenders. Nevertheless, this was Suzuki's fifth podium of the season.

Advertisement

Alex Rins finished fourth with ample of breathing space over Honda's Dani Pedrosa, while Aleix Espargaro took a smashing sixth after starting 14th and then moving up to fifth in the opening lap thanks to a great start before finishing a position below.

oijmoons

(Suzuki's Andrea Iannone finished third after briefly competing for the top spot)

Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci finished seventh over LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow who crashed in the early laps after starting fourth on the grid. Also making a comeback was Rossi after starting 18th thanks to a terrible qualifying session and finished at P8, two positions higher than teammate Maverick Vinales. The other Pramac rider Jack Miller finished ninth losing P8 to Rossi in the final stages of the GP.

The last points were taken by KTM's Bradley Smith, Franco Morbidelli and Takaaki Nakagami, while Tech3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco and Karel Abraham of Nieto Ducati finished 14th and 15th. Debutant Jordi Torres for Avintia Ducati finished 20th, half a second down on teammate Xavier Simeon.

0 Comments

Alvaro Bautista was another casualty of the opening lap and ran out of contention after a crash along with Lorenzo.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Aragon GP 2018 Aragon GP MotoGP MotoGP 2018 Andrea Dovizioso Jorge Lorenzo Marc Marquez Motorsport

Latest News

MotoGP: Marquez Duels Dovizioso To Win Aragon GP As Lorenzo Crashes
MotoGP: Marquez Duels Dovizioso To Win Aragon GP As Lorenzo Crashes
Hyundai Santro Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Today
Hyundai Santro Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Today
MotoGP: Lorenzo Beats Dovizioso To Pole In Aragon GP
MotoGP: Lorenzo Beats Dovizioso To Pole In Aragon GP
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon
Vazirani Shul Electric Hypercar To Be Unveiled In India Soon
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV: All You Need To Know
Audi E-Tron Electric SUV: All You Need To Know
2019 Ducati Scrambler: All You Need To Know
2019 Ducati Scrambler: All You Need To Know
Odd-Even Scheme Will Not Be Applicable To Two-Wheelers: Supreme Court
Odd-Even Scheme Will Not Be Applicable To Two-Wheelers: Supreme Court
Top 5 Crossover Cars In India
Top 5 Crossover Cars In India
New Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Waiting Periods Upto 6 Weeks
New Mahindra Marazzo MPV Gets Waiting Periods Upto 6 Weeks
Harley-Davidson Enters Used Bike Segment In India
Harley-Davidson Enters Used Bike Segment In India
New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked
New Hero 200 cc Motorcycle Patent Leaked
Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh
Cleveland CycleWerks Begins Operations In India With 2 Motorcycles; Priced From 2.23 Lakh

Latest Cars

8.1
Mercedes-Benz C-Class

Mercedes-Benz C-Class

₹ 46.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago NRG

Tata Tiago NRG

₹ 5.98 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

80 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

32 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

78 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

27 Innova Cars

Available
Used Innova Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 70,000
More SUV Cars

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Tata Tiago NRG
Tata Tiago NRG
₹ 5.98 - 7.1 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Standard With A Rear Disc Brake Launched
Hyundai Santro Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Today
Hyundai Santro Celebrates Its 20th Anniversary Today
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Swift Limited Edition Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 4.99 Lakh
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
TVS Motor Company Announces Mexico Operations
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities