MotoGP: Johann Zarco To Start French GP On Pole, Marquez 2nd

Tech 3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco posted the fastest lap in qualifying for the French Grand Prix and will be starting the race from pole. The Frenchman broke the lap record at the Le Mans circuit with a time of 1m31.185s, beating reigning world champion Marc Marquez of Honda by 0.108s. Finishing behind Marquez was Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci, 0.196s behind Zarco and the second satellite rider in the front row. This is the Tech 3 rider's second pole this season and his career's fourth overall.

In a late surge of performance, Suzuki's Andrea Iannone came in fourth in qualifying 0.269s behind the pole sitter, followed by Ducati pair Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo in fifth and sixth place respectively. The third row started with Jack Miller on the second Pramac Ducati, while Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi came in eighth and ninth on the factory Yamahas.

Completing the Q2 order are Dani Pedrosa on the Honda and Tito Rabat of Avintia Ducati, while Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia crashed.

Meanwhile, Q1 saw Cal Crutchlow on the LCR Honda suffer a high-dose crash, and had to be taken back on the stretcher. Crutchlow, however, was the third fastest rider during Q1 before the crash, which means he will start the race can start the race tomorrow in 13th place, if he is cleared to participate.

Behind Crutchlow will be Tech 3's rookie Hafizh Syahrin and Suzuki's Alex Rins. The two KTM riders piloted by Bradley Smith and Pol Espargaro will start 17th and 18th places, followed by Asparagus Ducatis of Alvaro Bautista and Karel Abraham. Qualifying 22nd was Scott Redding on the second Aprilia.

