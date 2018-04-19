MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa To Ride In Austin GP Post Successful Surgery

Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa will be participating in the upcoming MotoGP Austin Grand Prix in the US, just days after undergoing a surgery on his right wrist. The Spaniard had crashed out in the opening lap of the Argentina GP less than two weeks ago after a collision with Monster Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco, resulting in a broken radius of his right wrist. Pedrosa was immediately operated upon and has been recovering ever since. Far from being completely recovered, Pedrosa will be assessing his condition on the bike with the Americas GP.

Speaking about a making a comeback so soon, Dani Pedrosa said, "Since the operation, I started feeling a bit better every day. I've been doing exercises to gain mobility and reduce the inflammation. Little by little I'm recovering muscle tone, and this allows me to see some progress. From here it's difficult to know our real possibilities. We're going to a difficult track and until I'm back on my bike I won't be able to really know my situation. But what's clear to me at this moment is that it's well worth it to travel and try."

MotoGP riders are known to have superhuman recovery times and also a higher pain threshold. Last season, Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi too had a crash fracturing his knee in the process, but was back on the time in a little over four weeks' time. The Austin GP, though a tough track, it is preferred by Pedrosa where he has a good record. The rider has had three podiums to his name at the Texas track in 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Meanwhile, Pedrosa's teammate Marc Marquez has dominated the Americas GP with five wins and five pole positions consecutively since 2013. Pedrosa also extended a thank you note for his fans who came out in support of the rider.

"An important part of my strength to go to Austin comes from your messages of support. So thank you very much to all of you," he said.

Pedrosa currently stands 12th in the 2018 MotoGP rider standings, while Marquez stands fifth overall.

