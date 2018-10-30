MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa To Join KTM As Test Rider In 2019

Having announced his retirement from MotoGP at the end of this season, Repsol Honda rider Dani Pedrosa has announced he will be joining KTM as a test rider in 2019. The 31-time MotoGP race winner has signed a two-year deal with the Austrian manufacturer, which his first move outside Honda, having spent his entire career with the Japanese team. Pedrosa retired from the sport after spending 13 years and becoming one of the most respected riders across the grid.

Speaking on bringing Pedrosa onboard, KTM Motorsports director, Pit Beirer said, "To have a rider of Dani's skill and experience as part of our MotoGP project is another strong sign that we are moving in the right direction and we are still pushing as hard as we can. We have seen how competitive MotoGP is this year and how fractions of a second can sometimes hide real progress and valuable lessons. We hope - and we are very excited - that Dani's input alongside Mika Kallio and feeding into the two teams we'll have on the grid next year will really help to close the gap even further."

Dani Pedrosa will be joining alongside Mika Kallio as a reserve test rider at KTM supporting Johann Zarco and Pol Espargaro in developing the KTM RC16. The inputs from Pedrosa and Kallio are certain to also help satellite team Tech3 that announced its tie-up with KTM earlier this year, ending its two-decade old association with Yamaha.

KTM team manager, Mike Leitner said, "We can feel very optimistic about our possibilities for the upcoming seasons. I'd like to thank the whole crew at the factory, all the strong effort at the races and for all those testing miles as we come close to the end of our second year. Also to Dani: it is great that he believes and trusts in us and what we are doing. I'm super-happy that we could reach this agreement with Dani. Thanks to all his years and success in MotoGP I believe he will help our project in a big way and in developing the bike. Dani is a three-time world champion [125cc in 2003, 250cc in '04 and '05] and three-time runner-up in this category and I know him well from the time working together. He is still very competitive and this can only benefit our MotoGP effort."

Having spent his entire career with Honda since 2006, the Catalan rider has racked up over 50 wins across all classes including three world titles with one in the 125 cc, and two in the 250 cc category. He's also had over 110 MotoGP podium finishes to his name. This season however, has seen Pedrosa's worst performance over his entire career, with back-to-back injuries further spiralling his performance trajectory. The rider is currently at 11th in the standings with two rounds remaining.

