New Cars and Bikes in India

MotoGP: Aprilia Racing Teams Up With Gulf Oil For 2019 Season

Gulf Oil has stepped up its sponsorship from World SBK with BMW to Aprilia Racing in MotoGP for the upcoming season set to begin next month.

Global lubricant giant Gulf Oil has announced its association with Aprilia Racing works team for the 2019 MotoGP season. This is the lubricant company's first association with MotoGP, having been associated with World Superbike Championship (WSBK) over the previous seasons. The association with Aprilia has been described as a multi-year partnership, which Gulf says strengthens the brand's diverse product portfolio. The 19 race MotoGP season all set to commence next month in Qatar on March 10, and will culminate in Valencia on November 20, 2019.

Speaking on entering MotoGP, Gulf - Vice President International, Frank Rutten said, "The opportunity to move up into MotoGP, as a major partner of Aprilia Racing was a logical next step forward after World Superbikes. Aprilia is one of the most successful racing marques of all time while Gulf, of course, has a long history of success in motorsport.  Making the move up to Grand Prix racing with a manufacturer that we know matches our ethos of quality, endurance and passion and our desire for progress."

Speaking on the association, Gulf Oil India  Limited - Managing Director, Ravi Chawla said, "We are ecstatic to join hands with Piaggio Group's Aprilia Racing team for the MotoGP Championship. Gulf Oil has always associated with leading sports properties, be it cricket, football, volleyball or motorsport. Entry into the top flight of the motorbike racing segment enhances our adventure sports portfolio and helps us develop future-ready and top-notch lubricants. I am certain that the Indian audience will enjoy this adrenaline-filled sport."

Aprilia has had an interesting run in the 2018 season and is looking to improve its performance in the upcoming season. The team has also recruited former Ferrari Sporting Director, Massimo Rivola to head up Aprilia Racing. The team also has new riders onboard with Andrea Iannone joining the team from Suzuki, alongside Aleix Espargaro and Bradley Smith.

