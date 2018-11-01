New Cars and Bikes in India

MotoGP: Alex Rins' Suzuki GSX-RR Detroyed In Pit Lane Fire

Ahead of the Malayasian Grand Prix this weekend, Alex Rins' Suzuki GSX-RR was destroyed in a pitlane fire at the Sepang circuit.

View Photos
Alex Rins' Suzuki GSX-RR was destroyed in the fire | Pic Credit: MCN

In a mishap, the Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP machine belonging to Alex Rins was destroyed in a pit lane fire ahead of this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix. The incident occurred at the Sepang International Circuit when the mechanics were warming the bike in the Suzuki Ecstar pits this  afternoon. The bike caught fire after the fuel overflow pipe accidentally sprayed fuel onto the hot exhaust when the team was doing their customary post-built start-up earlier today. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident, but the bike was severely damaged in the fire.

The incident though will have little effect on Alex Rins over the weekend with the team having enough time to re-build a new bike for the Suzuki Ecstar rider.  That said, it will be busy night for the mechanics as they build the bike once again overnight. The main concern though will be if the engine has been damaged in the fire. Nevertheless, Rins still has one of his nine powerplants up for use with only two races remaining.

MotoGP bikes catching fire hasn't happened for the first time. A similar fire incident happened at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in 2013 when one of the electric starters used to start the Team's Yamaha YZR-M1 machinery caught fire. Thankfully, the sprinkler system was immediately activated and preventd any serious damage.

0 Comments

MotoGP tracks and the teams as well, are prepared to handle such issues with fire extinguishing systems, and paramedics always on standby.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Suzuki Ecstar MotoGP Suzuki Ecstar Suzuki MotoGP Alex Rins Suzuki Bike Fire Malaysian GP 2018 Malaysian Grand Prix Sepang International Circuit Motorsport MotoGP 2018 Motogp

Latest News

Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Royal Enfield Sells More Than 70,000 Bikes In October
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Honda Maintains Over 5 Lakh Sales; Witnesses 12 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: Honda Maintains Over 5 Lakh Sales; Witnesses 12 Per Cent Growth
Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow 34 Per Cent
Suzuki Motorcycle India Sales Grow 34 Per Cent
Honda Cars India's Sales Stay Flat In October 2018
Honda Cars India's Sales Stay Flat In October 2018
MotoGP: Alex Rins' Suzuki GSX-RR Detroyed In Pit Lane Fire
MotoGP: Alex Rins' Suzuki GSX-RR Detroyed In Pit Lane Fire
2018 Santro Drives Hyundai's Highest Ever Domestic Sales In India In October
2018 Santro Drives Hyundai's Highest Ever Domestic Sales In India In October
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: TVS Registers 26 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2018: TVS Registers 26 Per Cent Growth
Hyundai Santro Bags 28,800 Bookings In Just 22 Days
Hyundai Santro Bags 28,800 Bookings In Just 22 Days
Ford India Registers Almost 30 Per Cent Growth In October 2018
Ford India Registers Almost 30 Per Cent Growth In October 2018
Car Sales October 2018: Mahindra Sales Grow By 14 Per Cent With 58,416 Vehicles Sold
Car Sales October 2018: Mahindra Sales Grow By 14 Per Cent With 58,416 Vehicles Sold
Diwali 2018: Top 8 Cars Launched In India This Festive Season
Diwali 2018: Top 8 Cars Launched In India This Festive Season
Car Sales October 2018: Maruti Suzuki And Toyota Sales Stay Flat
Car Sales October 2018: Maruti Suzuki And Toyota Sales Stay Flat
VW And Ford In Talks On Self-Driving And Electric Vehicles: Source
VW And Ford In Talks On Self-Driving And Electric Vehicles: Source
Suzuki GSX-S750, GSX-R1000R Recalled In India For Fuel Pump Issue
Suzuki GSX-S750, GSX-R1000R Recalled In India For Fuel Pump Issue
Toyota's Domestic Sales Grow By A Marginal 2% In October 2018
Toyota's Domestic Sales Grow By A Marginal 2% In October 2018

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018
Upcoming Car Launches In November 2018
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Olympian Mary Kom Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS
Olympian Mary Kom Brings Home The Mercedes-Benz GLS
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities