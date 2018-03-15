MotoGP 2018: Valentino Rossi Signs A 2 Year Contract With Yamaha

Big news coming in from Yamaha as the MotoGP factory team has retained nine-time world champion Valentino Rossi for another two years. Rossi announced that he has signed a new two-year deal to continue with Movistar Yamaha until the end of 2020. The decision puts him in-line with teammate Maverick Vinales, who was also confirmed for a two-year contract extension with Yamaha earlier this year. The announcement will see the ace rider competing in a record 24 seasons of Grand Prix racing and continuing his association with the Japanese manufacturer in the premier class to reach an amazing 15 years.

Rossi's first season with Yamaha was in 2004, which kicked off with a debut win in South Africa, and eventually also claimed the title that same year. He also went on to win the championship in 2005. After two not so impressive years, 'The Doctor' repeated the feat by taking the championship win in 2008 and 2009 seasons, which remains his last title to date. That said, Rossi has been ever so competitive even in the recent seasons and even came close to winning her title nce again in 2014. The Italian motorcycle professional also joined Ducati briefly between 2011-2012 before heading back to Yamaha.

One of the most senior riders on the grid at present, Rossi has been regarded as the people's champion and already holds the status nothing short of a legend amidst fans and enthusiasts alike. The deal is also showcases the commitment both Yamaha and Rossi have in each other.

With the 2018 MotoGP season set to commence this weekend, the world champion will be looking to finish a strong year battling it out in the top five at least. Rossi as well as Vinales will be using a comprehensively updated 2016 YZR-M1 this year, after facing a tonne of issues with the 2017 version.

