MotoGP 2017: Yamaha Announces Michael van der Mark As Rossi's Replacement At Aragon

Yamaha has announced that WorldSBK rider Michael van der Mark will be replacing Valentino Rossi for the next round of MotoGP at Aragon. Following Rossi's motocross accident on August 31 causing fractures, the former world champion had to skip the San Marino Grand Prix and Yamaha chose to enter only one rider in the race. However, since Rossi won't be fit enough to ride at Aragon, the team came to decision to bring van der Mark on board, who will be riding Rossi's YZF-M1.

In a statement, Yamaha said that "Rossi is making good progress with his rehabilitation process, but isn't expected to be able to compete again before the Grand Prix of Japan at Motegi in October."

With Rossi's recovery to take about a month or so, it was unclear if the Yamaha rider would make it back to the track for the next round. Nevertheless, Yamaha had shortlisted four riders from its existing lot,of which 24-year-old Van der Mark will be taking up the top job.

(Michael van der Mark has been the 2012 European Superstock 600 champion)

Speaking on making his MotoGP debut, Michael van der Mark said, "I'm excited to be given the opportunity to ride the YZR-M1 at the Aragon MotoGP round. I've never ridden a MotoGP bike before, so this will be a completely new experience for me. I'm very curious to see what it feels like to ride on such a machine. I realise that it won't be easy going straight into an official practice session without any prior testing. Nevertheless, I'm very grateful to Yamaha for the opportunity. I'm sure it will be a great learning experience."

The WorldSBK rider will be making his MotoGP debut with Rossi's usual crew, and it will be his first time on a MotoGP bike. Unfortunately, Van der Mark won't have a chance of prior testing before making his debut. Nevertheless, the three-time Suzuka 8 Hour winner is well accustomed to the demands of working for a factory team. He has also competed in seven 125 cc Grands Prix in 2010, and in the 2011 Moto2 race in Assen, and is no stranger to a MotoGP paddock.

(Rossi is presently 42 points adrift from championship leaders Marquez and Dovizioso)

Yamaha Motor Racing - Managing Director, Lin Jarvis said, "It being virtually impossible for Valentino to be fit to race in Aragon, Yamaha decided to search for a capable replacement from within its own pool of contracted riders. Having previously used Katsuyuki Nakasuga to fill in for Jorge Lorenzo in 2011 and Alex Lowes to replace Bradley Smith in 2016, we decided that Michael van der Mark should have the opportunity this time around."

Adding further, he said, "It is never easy to step in to replace another rider and even more difficult to replace Valentino Rossi, but we believe that Michael has all the credentials and experience to do a good job. We will give him our very best support and wish him every success for this exciting opportunity. We also hope that Valentino will continue to make a rapid recovery and that we will see him again, back on his YZR-M1, on the earliest possible occasion."

Yamaha decided not to replace Rossi at the San Marino Grand Prix, but for the Aragon round the team is obliged to enter two riders. As Marc Marqueaz and Andrea Dovizioso are tied up for points at the top, Rossi's absence at Misano has pushed him back by 42 points with five races left for this season.

