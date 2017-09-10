MotoGP 2017: Marquez Beats Petrucci In Final Lap To Win San Marino GP

Marc Marquez secured a hard fought win against Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci in San Marino Grand Prix at Misano, securing his fourth MotoGP win this season. The Repsol Honda rider tackled the wet track with ease as he battled for the top spot against Petrucci as well as Ducati Andrea Dovizioso, who took up the last place on the podium. The defending world champion is now tied with Dovizioso in the world championship standings, with both riders securing 199 points each. Meanwhile, Yamaha's Maverick Vinales sits in third place with 183 points.

(Marquez won with a gap of less than half a second, passing Petrucci on the last lap)

While Vinales started on pole at the San Marino GP, Ducati was at its dominant best from he beginning of the wet race. Jorge Lorenzo made a lightning start in the opening lap and secured the lead ahead of Petrucci. The former world champion however had an early crash at Turn 6 on Lap 7 which pushed out of the lead. It was enough opportunity for Petrucci, Marquez and Dovizioso to take the top three spots, all within a second. Vinales was a close fourth, trying to break into the top three.

(2017 San Marino GP Winners)

All change at the front! #JL99 is launched from his Ducati and out of the lead! 😧#SanMarinoGP pic.twitter.com/IblbDZWwcU — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 10, 2017

Petrucci was now in the lead, but Marquez was right at the Pramac rider's tail, looking for an opportunity to pass. The Honda rider made the switch to his second bike with about 17 laps to go, opting for slicks in the hope of the track drying out. The decision did prove to be right as Marquez managed to reduce his gap over Petrucci further in the closing stages making it for a high octane spectacle. Meanwile, Dovizioso couldn't match up to the race leaders but defending his position in third.

(Petrucci inherited the lead on Lap 7 after Lorenzo's crash & maintained it until the last lap)

It seemed Petrucci would finally secure his win at San Marino, but the last lap turned out to be game changer. The final sector had Marquez dive down the inside of Turn 1 and passed Petrucci as he tried a switch-back but failed. With a gap of half a second between them, Marquez sealed his 33rd win in MotoGP.

Finishing 10.5 seconds behind Marquez was Dovizioso, while Vinales settled for fourth ahead of Ducati rider Michele Pirro. The sixth place was taken by Jack Miller with Pramac Ducati rider Scott Redding taking seventh. Suzuki rookie Alex Rins took eighth place ahead of Tech 3 Yamaha's Jonas Folger. KTM's Bradley Smith secured his best ever result of the season taking the tenth place.

What a heroic effort from Zarco as he pushes his bike over the line!💪



He still finished in the points 👏 pic.twitter.com/05mFvPO0F6 — MotoGP™🇸🇲🏁 (@MotoGP) September 10, 2017

Johann Zarco had a stroke of bad luck as his Tech 3 Yamaha ran out of fuel on the final corner of the last lap whilst in seventh place. Zarco, however, made a heroic run, quite literally, to cross the finish line eventually taking the 15th place, behind LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow and factory Honda's Dani Pedrosa.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.