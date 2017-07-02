MotoGP 2017: Folger Bags First Ever Podium As Marquez Wins 8th Successive German GP

It seemed briefly that the 2017 MotoGP German Grand Prix will see home rider Jonas Folger secure his maiden win in the championship; but Honda's Marc Marquez hammered down to retake the lead and secure his eighth consecutive win at the Sachsenring. The reigning world champion has managed to retake the lead in the championship standings and dedicate this win to Honda WSBK rider Nicky Hayden, who passed away earlier this year.

German GP 2017 MotoGP Winners



Marquez' teammate Dani Pedrosa finished third on the podium behind Folger, while Yamaha riders Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi finished fourth and fifth respectively, within a tenth of a second of each other. Jonas Folger secured his first ever podium at his home circuit

The rain soaked German GP promised an exciting weekend with Honda dominating right from the start. Marquez led from pole ahead of Pramac Ducati's Danilo Petrucci, while Pedrosa started third on the grid. Marquez led the race sans any drama right from the opening lap while Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo moved to third after starting sixth on the grid just behind Folger. Rossi moved up to sixth, having started ninth.