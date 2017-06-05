MotoGP 2017: Andrea Dovizioso Beats Maverick Vinales To Win Mugello GP

215mph wheelie from the first Italian rider to win the #ItalianGP on a Ducati.#AD04 🇮🇹🙌 pic.twitter.com/C1a9wBi402— MotoGP™ 🇮🇹🏁 (@MotoGP) June 4, 2017
Vinales held on to the top position for most of the race and by the half of the race, it seemed definite that the Yamaha rider would go on to win his fourth race out of six this season. But Dovizioso, after a slow start, made an incredible recovery and passed Vinales on Lap 14, taking the win with a gap of 1.281 seconds.
Aspar Ducati's Alvaro Bautista finished fifth, ahead of reigning champion Marc Marquez of Repsol Honda, who wasn't in his element at Mugello. However, the Spaniard had a better run than teammate Dani Pedrosa, who crashed on the final lap and also taking down LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow while trying to pass the latter for eleventh.
Moving down, the Tech 3's Johann Zarco finished seventh, while Lorenzo finished eighth, having lead the race briefly. Completing the top 10 standings were Ducati wild-card Michele Pirro in ninth place and Suzuki's Andrea Iannone in the tenth spot. Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia and Pol Espargaro of KTM retired from the race.
Difficult race today. Sorry @calcrutchlow for this very unfortunate crash. #ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/eZG2D4LbyI— Dani Pedrosa (@26_DaniPedrosa) June 4, 2017
As Dovizioso secured a brilliant win, the MotoGP organisers also held a rememberance for former world champion Nicky Hayden, who passed away in an accident last month. The 69 second silence marked Hayden's riding number on the grid.
With Dovizioso's win, the Italian is now 26 points behind championship leader Maverick Vinales (105 points) that still leads the points table, while Rossi has been pushed to third with 75 points. Rossi would want to regain his place on the standings at next week's race in Catalunya.
Image Courtesy: MotoGP
