MotoGP 2017: Andrea Dovizioso Beats Honda's Marc Marquez To Win Hard Fought Austrian GP

Easily one of the finest finishes to a race this MotoGP season, Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso won the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, as Honda's Marc Marquez put up a spectacular fight in the closing stages. The reigning world champion was right at the tail of the Ducati rider with Dovizioso crossing the chequered flag just 0.176 seconds ahead of Marquez. This is the Dovizioso's third win of the season, further consolidating his position for the championship title. Finishing third was Dani Pedrosa as Honda dominated the podium.

The Austrian GP started with Marquez on the pole and the Honda rider seemed determined to keep things that way. However, Jorge Lorenzo's winglets incorporated Ducati was an absolute brute in the opening lap passing teammate Dovizioso at Turn 1 and then Marquez at a later stage. The former world champion got the definitive lead in the early stages of the race.

Mistake from Marquez at turn 3, he runs off track letting Dovizioso through to 1st!



Pedrosa has also taken 3rd from Lorenzo! #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/H7RwTRchb0 — MotoGP™🇦🇹🏁 (@MotoGP) August 13, 2017

Early laps of the race saw Lorenzo in the lead, while Marquez and Dovizioso played catch up. By the quarter of the race, Dovizioso managed to overtake Marquez pushing the reigning world champion to third. However, that was just a temporary push as the Honda rider charged back into taking second place. Marquez, then pushed Lorenzo to run wide on Turn 3, while Dovizioso pushed him to third. On Lap 18, a slight error cost Marquez his lead and gave enough opportunity to Dovizioso to pass him.

MotoGP 2017 Austrian GP

The fight for the top spot then stayed pretty much between Marquez and Dovizioso with a fantastic duel on display. Both riders exchanged positions time and again over the remaining 10 laps, but Dovizioso's incredible pace was hard for Marquez to match up to. The action, however, continued till the final corner of the race with the Italian taking the win.

Andrea Dovizioso MotoGP 2017 Austrian GP

Meanwhile, Dani Pedrosa showed some fantastic pace during the Austrian MotoGP. The Spaniard started in eighth on the grid and charged towards the podium passing Yamaha's Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales as well as Tech 3 Yamaha's Johann Zarco. Pedrosa eventually passed Lorenzo to take third place and finished comfortably in the space, but couldn't match up to the fight of the top two.

Dani Pedrosa MotoGP 2017 Austrian GP

As for the Yamaha riders, both Rossi and Vinales went off track at Turn 1 and eventually finished 6th and 7th respectively, behind of Zarco. Aspar Ducati's Alvaro Bautista finished 8th with Avintia Ducati's Loris Baz finished 9th. KTM's Mika Kallio picked up the last points finishing 10th, ahead of Suzuki's Andrea Iannone.

Talking about the retirements, an early crash saw KTM's Pol Espargaro out of the race, along with Danilo Petrucci of Pramac Ducati and Tech 3 Yamaha's Jonas Folger. Marc VDS Honda's Jack Miller was also part of the retirements.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.