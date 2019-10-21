New Cars and Bikes in India

Moto Morini To Launch Mid-Size Adventure Motorcycle

The Italian motorcycle brand has teased what seems to be a mid-size adventure bike ahead of debut at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy.




Italian brand Moto Morini is expected to unveil a new mid-sized adventure bike

Highlights

  • Moto Morini is an Italian motorcycle brand which was established in 1937
  • Moto Morini is currently owned by China's Zhongeng Group
  • New mid-sized adventure bike expected from Moto Morini at EICMA 2019

Italian motorcycle brand Moto Morini looks all set to introduce a mid-sized adventure bike which will be showcased for the very first time at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, Italy. So far, all we have is a teaser image, so details like displacement and other specifications are unknown yet, but according to some reports, the engine is likely to be a v-twin. And it's likely to be an all-new platform, meaning there will be more than just a mid-sized adventure bike, with the possibility of a naked based on the same platform.

Moto Morini is one of the better known brands in the Italian motorcycling industry. Founded in 1937 by Alfonso Morini, the historic Italian brand has a rich racing heritage. The company went bankrupt in 2010, but was successfully relaunched in 2012. The new owners tried to resurrect the brand, and position it at the premium end of the segment, but it received little success. In August 2018, the Italian owners of Moto Morini sold the brand to Zhongeng Vehicle Group of China. With its vast production capabilities and commercial experience in the two-wheeler sector, Zhongeng plans to develop both existing products and introduce new models.

0 Comments

The current line-up of Moto Morini models are based on just one engine platform, a 87-degree, 1,187 cc v-twin which powers four models in the brand's line-up - the Milano, Corsaro, Scrambler and Granpasso. Moto Morini engineers tune each motor for the specific application of the design. The new mid-size adventure bike is also expected to be a similar modular system, which will likely feature a middleweight naked with a slightly different state of tune. More details will be available at the EICMA 2019 show in Milan, in early November.

