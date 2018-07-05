Moto Guzzi V85 Adventure Bike Spotted Testing

Moto Guzzi is getting ready with its new adventure bike, the V85. The first spyshots of the test mule have been spotted somewhere in Europe. The Moto Guzzi V85 was first showcased at EICMA 2017 as a concept model and less than a year later; the company is already testing the prototype of the bike. This will be the company's first adventure bike since the Stelvio was taken off the markets with the coming of Euro IV emission norms. Moto Guzzi calls it a classic enduro, which can take on bad roads, go off-road and get the job done on tarmac as well.

(Moto Guzzi V85 Concept model)

Comparing the pictures of the concept model and the test mule, one can figure out that the twin-headlamps, the beak-like protrusion and the rally-raid style fuel tank remain the same. In fact, the 850 cc lateral V-twin engine also remains the same with the heads bulging out like that of a boxer-twin engine. The engine is said to pump out around 77 bhp with the power being delivered to the rear wheel via a shaft drive. It is wrapped in a tubular steel frame which serves as a stressed member and gets an asymmetrical swingarm along with an offset monoshock which will help to have easier access and also allow more space for the exhaust.

(The bike has am 850 cc V-twin engine which makes around 77 bhp)

Inspired by the old Moto Guzzi bikes which took part in African rally-raids, the V85, in its concept form, was wearing a colour scheme of red, white and yellow. The Test mule though was draped in dull black. Of course, the production model will have fancy colour options, we believe.

