Moto Corsa 2000 cc Naked Bike

A motorcycle dealer in the UK, called Moto Corsa, is developing a 2000 cc naked bike, called the Moto Corsa 2K. The dealership has joined hands with T3 Racing, a performance outfit which develops race-spec machines for road and track. And the result is the creation of the Moto Corsa 2K, a naked street motorcycle with bespoke design and high-end components, boasting of a huge 2,000 km v-twin engine, actually a 1961 cc v-twin engine designed by S&S, which puts out 100 bhp of power and 183 Nm of peak torque and mated to a five-speed transmission.

The Moto Corsa 2K uses a massive 1,961 cc, v-twin engine from S&S

The Moto Corsa 2K has been developed by T3 Racing and the latest pictures of the prototype shows that it's indeed an impressive machine. The big S&S v-twin is usually used in big cruisers, and it's probably the first time that a naked street will get the same large displacement engine. The running gear is of high quality as well, with carbon Dymag wheels, Ohlins suspension and Beringer brakes. The prototype contains many body panels which are now built out of plastic, and once production begins these parts will be replaced by actual carbon fibre parts and panels.

Despite the top-spec components and modern design, the Moto Corsa 2K is an air-cooled engine, although additional cooling methods to keep engine heat from the massive v-twin at bay are reportedly still under development. The clientele for such a bike will be the discerning buyer who will be looking for something exclusive, powerful and of course, expensive. Only 20 bikes will be built, each of which will sell for around $ 51,200 (over ₹ 37.7 lakh in current exchange rates).

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.