Most Popular Sedans To Buy This Festive Season

We take a look at the most lucrative sedans you can buy this festive season

India is a fast growing country, and with the increasing development and infrastructure, it also gives you a plethora of things to choose from. The Indian automotive industry has been booming with wide scope of options in every segment there is. Moreover, with the festive season already here, it is the perfect time to bring home a new member. While we have already told you the popular hatchbacks and SUVs to choose from, today we tell you which sedan are the most popular among the buyers. Here's a list of the best options you have within a budget this festive time.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

(The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is currently the bestselling C-segment sedan)

Price (ex-showroom, India): ₹ 7.72 lakh - ₹ 9.56 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is one company's most sold sedans and also the best-selling in the market. The company recently moved the Ciaz sedan to its premium retail network, Nexa showrooms. While Maruti Suzuki sells an average of 5500 units each month of the Ciaz, it sold 7024 units in April, a personal best for the Ciaz this year. While Maruti Suzuki will soon give a major facelift to the Ciaz, its move to the Nexa showroom has seemingly refreshed the Ciaz with an added premium appeal.

The Ciaz gets two engine options- a 1.4-litre K14B VVT petrol that produces 91 bhp and 130 Nm of torque, and a 1.3-litre DDiS 200 diesel engine that churns out 88 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. While the petrol variant comes mated to a 5-Speed Manual gearbox and a 4-Speed Automatic transmission, the diesel engine only comes with the 5-Speed Manual unit.

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz gets a touchscreen infotainment system, audio player with Bluetooth and AUX-IN connectivity, steering mounted controls for volume adjuster, automatic climate control, keyless entry, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors, push-button start and several others. On the safety front, the car gets the option of dual airbags, ABS, EBD and ISOFIX child seat mounts as standard.

2017 Hyundai Verna

(The 2017 Hyundai Verna is a major upgrade over its predecessor)

Price (ex-showroom, India): ₹ 7.99 lakh - ₹ 12.23 lakh

Hyundai gave a major upgrade to its Verna sedan last month. The new gen Verna, showcased in September last year, takes design cue from its older sibling Elantra. The company recently announced that the new gen Verna has crossed more than 7000 bookings within 8 days of its launch, and promises to deliver more than 10,000 units till Diwali. Apart from its design, the new gen Verna gets a host of new features and new updates from its predecessor.

Under the hood, the new Verna replaces the 1.4-litre petrol and diesel engines with only 1.6-litre petrol and diesel variants. While the petrol trim has the ability to produce 121 bhp and 151 Nm of peak torque, the diesel engine churns out 126 bhp and 260 Nm of peak torque. Both engines come mated to a 6-Speed Manual Transmission or a 6-Speed Automatic Torque Converter unit.

Slide inside the 2017 Hyundai Verna and you will find a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android and iOS smartphone compatibility. It also gets MirrorLink and Hyundai iBlue audio smartphone app. While the top-end variant gets 16-inch diamond cut alloys, the base trims get regular alloys. Some other features include cruise control, rear AC vents, a sun-roof and segment first cooled seats.

2017 Honda City

(The 2017 Honda City facelift gets improved looks and updated features)

Price (ex-showroom, India): ₹ 8.49 lakh to ₹ 13.56 lakh

First launched in 1998, Honda's most popular sedan, the City got a major update earlier this year. Loaded with a host of new features and cosmetic upgrades, the 2017 Honda City comes in a total of 11 variants with two engine options. The mechanicals, however, remains the same as its predecessor. It also gets a new Modern Steel Metallic shade, in addition to the already existing colour options.

At the heart of the 2017 Honda City is the same 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engine. While the petro engine churns out 117 bhp and 145 Nm, while the diesel engine produces 99 bhp and 200 Nm. Transmission duties for the petrol engine is carried out by a 5-Speed manual or 4-Speed Automatic box, and a 6-Speed Manual gearbox for the diesel engine. The 2017 Honda City has a fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl for the petrol engine and 25.6 kmpl for the diesel engine.

The features on the 2017 Honda City includes a new 7-inch touchscreen AVN system with an Android based interface, rear view camera and an electric sun-roof. Moreover, it gets start-stop button, auto folding outside rear view mirrors, 8-speaker sound system and twin USB ports. Dual front airbags come standard along with ABS, EBD and ISOFIX.

2017 Skoda Octavia/ 2017 Skoda Octavia RS

(The Skoda Octavia facelift arrived this year, followed by the 230 bhp RS version)

Octavia Price (ex-showroom, India): ₹ 15.49 lakh - ₹ 22.89 lakh

Octavia RS Price (ex-showroom, India): ₹ 24.62 lakh

Skoda has had quite an eventful 2017 with 3 launches. But the most popular ones was the new generation Octavia and its performance oriented Octavia RS, which is the most powerful Skoda car in India till date. The 2017 Skoda Octavia comes in three trim options - Ambition, Style and Style Plus along with eight trims based on the engine options and gearbox. The Octavia RS, however, does not have a direct competition in the market.

Aesthetically, the 2017 Skoda Octavia gets major updates including the new signature butterfly grille design that replaces single headlamp cluster. Skoda calls these Quadra LED headlights as it is split into four compartments. Moreover, it also gets new LED DRLs in the front and the rear and fog lamps on the bumper. In profile, not much has changed as Skoda has maintained the overall design as its predecessor. On the other hand, Skoda Octavia RS comes with a black radiator grille, vRS badging and surrounded with chrome. It also gets the Quadra LED headlights along with a new bumper in the front, three-piece air intake for increased air flow and horizontal LED foglamps at the front and rear.

At the heart of the Octavia sits a 1.8-litre TSI engine that makes 178 bhp comes mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox, while a smaller 1.4-litre TSI churns out 148 bhp. Transmission duties are carried out by a 6-speed manual gearbox. The diesel variant has a 2-litre engine that produces 141 bhp and gets mated to a 6-speed DSG gearbox.

2017 Toyota Corolla Altis

(Toyota Corolla Altis facelift arrived earlier this year)

Price (ex-showroom, India): ₹ 15.87 lakh to ₹ 19.91 lakh

The Corolla Altis is one of the most successful sedans to come out of the Toyota stable. Now in its 2017 avatar, the Corolla Altis offers improved styling, new features and a more premium feel. However, in its new generation, the Corolla Altis comes with only cosmetic changes while continuing with the same mechanics. With competition from Hyundai Elantra and Skoda Octavia, Toyota has managed to take the Corolla Altis to the next level with premium offerings.

On the inside, the 2017 Toyota Corolla Altis gets redesigned instrument panel, refreshed interior colour, a touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and large AC vents. The new Corolla Altis is also the only in its segment to offer reclining rear seats. On the safety front, the 2017 Corolla Altis gets 7 SRS airbags, Hill start Assist control and Vehicle Stability Control function to give the added safety benefit.

Under the hood is the same 1.8 litre petrol engine that churns out 138 bhp of peak power and 173 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.4 litre 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel unit produces 87 bhp of peak power and 205 Nm of peak torque. The petrol engine is mated to 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic box and the diesel engine gets a 6-speed manual gearbox.

