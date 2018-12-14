New Cars and Bikes in India

Most Fuel Efficient Bikes Of 2018

2018 was a great year in terms of new motorcycle launches but there were just a handful of workhorse-like fuel efficient commuter motorcycle that were launched in India. Here is the list of best fuel efficient bikes that were launched in India this year.

View Photos
The Bajaj Discover 110 is the most fuel efficient bike to be launched in 2018

Highlights

  • Bajaj Discover 110 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 76.3 kmpl
  • TVS Radeon has a claimed fuel efficiency of 69.3 kmpl
  • Bajaj Discover 125 has a claimed fuel efficiency of 67 kmpl

There were a plethora of new motorcycle launches in India this year. While we saw a bunch of new motorcycles launched in the performance bikes and the adventure bikes segment, there were just a handful of proper work-horse like fuel efficient motorcycles launched in India this year. These bikes are not the most fuel efficient models ever, but definitely the most fuel efficient bikes launched this year. Here is our list of top 3 fuel efficient motorcycles that were launched this year.

Bajaj Discover 110

2018 bajaj discover 110 review(2018 Bajaj Discover 110)

Bajaj launched the first ever 'Discover' model about 14 years ago and since then, there have been a bunch of 'Discover' models from Bajaj which ranged from 100 cc to 150 cc. It was this year that Bajaj launched the Discover 110 and Bajaj commuters are known for their fuel efficiency. The bike uses a new long-stroke engine with the power band optimised to offer more power at lower revs, and maximise fuel efficiency. The Discover 110 gets a 115 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.4 bhp and 9.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike returns claimed fuel efficiency of 76 kmpl, which is on par with the TVS Victor, Suzuki Hayate and the newly launched TVS Radeon. The Bajaj Discover 110 is also priced competitively at ₹ 52,326 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it a good choice in the 110 cc segment.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 76.3 kmpl

Price: ₹ 52,326 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Radeon

8qel8j7g(TVS Radeon)

TVS Motor Company has four models in 100-110 cc segment which include the Sport, Start City Plus and the Victor and the latest launch from TVS is the Radeon, which again is a 110 cc commuter. The TVS Radeon is positioned between the Sport and the Star City Plus and TVS believes the Radeon will provide the push that the company needs in order to grab a larger slice of the pie. Priced at ₹ 48,990, the TVS Radeon is one of the most affordable bikes not only in the manufacturer's stable but also in the 110 cc segment. The TVS Radeon is a quality product and is definitely worth consideration if you are looking to get a commuter motorcycle for yourself.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 69.3 kmpl

Price: ₹ 48,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Discover 125

9p8nb86o(2018 Bajaj Discover 125)

The 2018 Bajaj Discover 125 was launched alongside the Bajaj Discover 110 and in terms of design, both motorcycles are identical but this one gets more features in terms of LED daytime running lamps and different graphics. The Discover 125 gets an updated 124 cc engine that churns out 11 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. The long stroke engine architecture offers good torque for city riding. The Discover 125 gets the same suspension as on the Discover 110 and gets a front disc and a rear drum brake. The Discover 125 drum brake option is priced at ₹ 57,165 and the disc brake option is priced at ₹ 59,488.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 67 kmpl

0 Comments

Price: ₹ 57,165 (drum) and ₹ 59,488 (disc) (ex-showroom, Delhi)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Bajaj Discover 110 with Immediate Rivals

Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj
Discover 110
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero
Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro
Hero
Passion Pro
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki
Hayate EP
TVS Victor
TVS
Victor
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda
Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Neo
Honda
Dream Neo
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha
Saluto
Mahindra Centuro
Mahindra
Centuro
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero
Passion Xpro
TAGS :
Fuel Efficient Bikes in India Bajaj Discover 110 Bajaj Discover 125 TVS Radeon

Latest News

Best Bikes Of 2018
Best Bikes Of 2018
Most Fuel Efficient Bikes Of 2018
Most Fuel Efficient Bikes Of 2018
The Iconic Maruti 800 Turns 35 Today
The Iconic Maruti 800 Turns 35 Today
KTM To Develop New 500 cc Parallel-Twin Engine
KTM To Develop New 500 cc Parallel-Twin Engine
TVS Motor Company Strengthens Peru Presence With Three Products
TVS Motor Company Strengthens Peru Presence With Three Products
Nissan India Opens Bookings For The Kicks SUV
Nissan India Opens Bookings For The Kicks SUV
Ducati India Enters Pre-Owned Bike Segment With 'Ducati Approved' Program
Ducati India Enters Pre-Owned Bike Segment With 'Ducati Approved' Program
Tata Motors Introduces I&LCVs In Bhutan
Tata Motors Introduces I&LCVs In Bhutan
Trump Says GM Shift To Electric Vehicles Is 'Not Going To Work'
Trump Says GM Shift To Electric Vehicles Is 'Not Going To Work'
Nissan India To Hike Prices Of Its Cars By 4%
Nissan India To Hike Prices Of Its Cars By 4%
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Hatchbacks
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Hatchbacks
2019 BMW X1 SUV Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing
2019 BMW X1 SUV Spotted Undergoing Cold Weather Testing
Okinawa i-Praise Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Announced In India
Okinawa i-Praise Electric Scooter Pre-Bookings Announced In India
Mercedes-Benz Ranks No.1 In After Sales Service Satisfaction, BMW No.2 : Study
Mercedes-Benz Ranks No.1 In After Sales Service Satisfaction, BMW No.2 : Study
Upcoming Bikes In 2019
Upcoming Bikes In 2019

Latest Bikes

Indian FTR 1200

Indian FTR 1200

₹ 15.86 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda CB1000R Plus

Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 15.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
KTM 125 Duke

KTM 125 Duke

₹ 1.28 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA 300

JAWA 300

₹ 1.79 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
JAWA Forty Two

JAWA Forty Two

₹ 1.69 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650

₹ 2.94 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

₹ 2.78 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KX 100

Kawasaki KX 100

₹ 5.16 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Kawasaki KX 450

Kawasaki KX 450

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

You may interested in

Bajaj Discover 110
Bajaj Discover 110
₹ 56,035 *
Hero Passion Pro i3S
Hero Passion Pro i3S
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Hero Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
₹ 55,742 - 58,913 *
Suzuki Hayate EP
Suzuki Hayate EP
₹ 56,697 *
TVS Victor
TVS Victor
₹ 57,057 - 60,208 *
Honda Dream Yuga
Honda Dream Yuga
₹ 57,063 *
Honda Dream Neo
Honda Dream Neo
₹ 55,004 - 55,310 *
Yamaha Saluto
Yamaha Saluto
₹ 57,695 - 61,338 *
Mahindra Centuro
Mahindra Centuro
₹ 57,904 - 58,792 *
Hero Passion Xpro
Hero Passion Xpro
₹ 58,491 - 60,605 *
View More
x
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Hatchbacks
Car Launches In 2019: Upcoming Hatchbacks
TVS Motor Company Strengthens Peru Presence With Three Products
TVS Motor Company Strengthens Peru Presence With Three Products
The Iconic Maruti 800 Turns 35 Today
The Iconic Maruti 800 Turns 35 Today
2018 Jawa Bike First Ride Review
2018 Jawa Bike First Ride Review
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities