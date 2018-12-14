Most Fuel Efficient Bikes Of 2018

There were a plethora of new motorcycle launches in India this year. While we saw a bunch of new motorcycles launched in the performance bikes and the adventure bikes segment, there were just a handful of proper work-horse like fuel efficient motorcycles launched in India this year. These bikes are not the most fuel efficient models ever, but definitely the most fuel efficient bikes launched this year. Here is our list of top 3 fuel efficient motorcycles that were launched this year.

Bajaj Discover 110

Bajaj launched the first ever 'Discover' model about 14 years ago and since then, there have been a bunch of 'Discover' models from Bajaj which ranged from 100 cc to 150 cc. It was this year that Bajaj launched the Discover 110 and Bajaj commuters are known for their fuel efficiency. The bike uses a new long-stroke engine with the power band optimised to offer more power at lower revs, and maximise fuel efficiency. The Discover 110 gets a 115 cc single-cylinder engine which makes 8.4 bhp and 9.8 Nm of peak torque. The bike returns claimed fuel efficiency of 76 kmpl, which is on par with the TVS Victor, Suzuki Hayate and the newly launched TVS Radeon. The Bajaj Discover 110 is also priced competitively at ₹ 52,326 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which makes it a good choice in the 110 cc segment.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 76.3 kmpl

Price: ₹ 52,326 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

TVS Radeon

TVS Motor Company has four models in 100-110 cc segment which include the Sport, Start City Plus and the Victor and the latest launch from TVS is the Radeon, which again is a 110 cc commuter. The TVS Radeon is positioned between the Sport and the Star City Plus and TVS believes the Radeon will provide the push that the company needs in order to grab a larger slice of the pie. Priced at ₹ 48,990, the TVS Radeon is one of the most affordable bikes not only in the manufacturer's stable but also in the 110 cc segment. The TVS Radeon is a quality product and is definitely worth consideration if you are looking to get a commuter motorcycle for yourself.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 69.3 kmpl

Price: ₹ 48,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi)

Bajaj Discover 125

The 2018 Bajaj Discover 125 was launched alongside the Bajaj Discover 110 and in terms of design, both motorcycles are identical but this one gets more features in terms of LED daytime running lamps and different graphics. The Discover 125 gets an updated 124 cc engine that churns out 11 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. The long stroke engine architecture offers good torque for city riding. The Discover 125 gets the same suspension as on the Discover 110 and gets a front disc and a rear drum brake. The Discover 125 drum brake option is priced at ₹ 57,165 and the disc brake option is priced at ₹ 59,488.

Claimed fuel efficiency: 67 kmpl

Price: ₹ 57,165 (drum) and ₹ 59,488 (disc) (ex-showroom, Delhi)

