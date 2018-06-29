More Spy Pics Of KTM 390 Adventure

The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted undergoing test runs in Europe several times in the past, and now some more images of a near-production prototype have emerged. And this time, the KTM 390 Adventure seems to be tested for real two-up touring with a pillion on board. The bike in the images seems to be almost production-ready with the LED headlight, rear view mirrors and fuel tank shrouds all intact, which may well be carried over in the current form to the production model.

One version of the KTM 390 Adventure sports rear luggage rack, pillion grab rails and engine guards Advertisement

Latest spy images posted by Morebikes.co.uk show two different versions of the KTM 390 Adventure. While these new images do not show a road-biased alloy-wheel version of the 390 Adventure, one of the test bikes in the spy shots is kitted with aftermarket engine bars, rear luggage rack and pillion grab rails at the rear. The other version seems to be a more bare-bones basic version without those extra bits.

The latest KTM 390 Adventure prototype looks like a near-production model with hand-guards, rear view mirrors and LED headlights

Also Read: India-Bound KTM 390 Adventure Spied Testing Again

Both the test bikes sport bodywork which is similar to the KTM 390 Duke, but come with slightly extended front suspension and upright riding position. Also seen is a small flyscreen, LED headlights, and wind-deflectors mounted under the headlight. The engine seems to be the same unit as the KTM 390 Duke, but we expect the Adventure version to have a different state of tune to have more low- and mid-range torque. Overall power output should be in the region of 44 bhp from the 373 cc single-cylinder engine.

The latest KTM 390 Adventure spy shot gives an idea about the size of the bike and its pillion carrying capability

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure SWOT Analysis

Expect a production-ready model to be unveiled later this year, quite possibly around November at the EICMA 2018 show in Milan, followed by a global launch early next year. The 390 Adventure will also be launched in India next year, in all likelihood, within the first quarter of 2019, and with a price tag of under ₹ 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Image Source: Morebikes.co.uk)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.