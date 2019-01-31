New Cars and Bikes in India

More Powerful Yamaha FZ V3.0 Set To Arrive In 2020

Amidst cosmetic upgrades and a little tweak to the engine, the Yamaha FZ V3.0 ABS missed out on improved power output. Nevertheless, the more powerful version is in the pipeline and is set for debut in 2020.

The 2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 ABS was launched last week and the motorcycle gets a host of upgrades for the new generation version. The changes are cosmetic yet substantial and bring a refreshed look to the 150 cc offering. However, a lot of Yamaha enthusiasts including us were disappointed with the engine not receiving any major upgrades. The FZ is already one of the lesser powered options in its segment and a power update was expected with version 3.0. While it's been a no show this year, Yamaha is indeed working on a more powerful version of the FZ that will be hitting the showrooms sometime next year.

Also Read: 2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 Launched In India

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

1.06 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

Sources close to the company have conveyed to carandbike that the more powerful version of the FZ is indeed on the way and will arrive with the comprehensively updated BS6 engine next year. At present, the bike maker is in the process of developing the new motor that will not only meet the stringent emission norms but also have improved power and torque output. In its current setup, the FZ uses a 149 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine tuned for 13 bhp at 8000 rpm and 12.8 Nm of peak torqueavailable at 6000 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

qa990id8

The Yamaha FZ-S Version 3.0 gets updated styling and single-channel ABS

The focus for Yamaha is to develop the new BS6 engine ahead of the deadline of April 2020, which is when all vehicles - two and four wheeled will have to upgrade to the new emission regulations. This has been posing a major challenge for the manufacturers who have been busy upgrading the engines to meet the upcoming norms. It won't be a surprise then to see the second half of 2019 to go a little lean with respect to new launches. Not just the 150 cc FZ, but Yamaha's complete range will undergo the BS6 transition in 2020.

Also Read: 2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0: All You Need To Know

So why bring the Yamaha FZ V3.0 ABS in 2019? The move can be seen as a stop-gap measure to keep the model relevant amidst increasing competition, beyond the mandatory inclusion of ABS. The company has already tasted massive success with new Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 that was introduced last year and nearly doubled in production with its slew of upgrades over the predecessor. The company is anticipating a similar demand for the FZ V3.0 as well that does get comprehensive upgrades barring major changes to the engine. The FZ has always been a strong seller for Yamaha India and the changes will be appreciated by its followers.

d2jgi1d8

The 2019 Yamaha FZ gets reworked rear subframe to accommodate the new single-piece seat

0 Comments

With respect to changes, the 2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 gets a re-sculpted fuel tank with tank shrouds, revised sub-frame to accommodate the single-piece seat, new LED headlight, LCD instrument console and new exhaust muffler. The handlebar has also been raised for a more comfortable riding stance while the single-piece seat is intended to offer better comfort for the pillion. The 149 cc fuel-injected engine has been tweaked for improved torque at low revs for more immediate response. The 2019 Yamaha FZ V3.0 is priced at ₹ 95,000 and is available in two colours, while the 2019 FZ-S V3.0 is priced at ₹ 97,000 (all prices, ex-showroon Delhi) and is available in three colour options.

