More Powerful Mahindra XUV500 To Be Launched Later This Year

Mahindra is planning an onslaught of updates for its existing line-up, which is expected to start with the comprehensively updated Scorpio, scheduled for launch in July this year. While the current generation Scorpio is due for an update, Mahindra will introduce upgrades on the relatively new XUV500 as well, which will is likely to be launched later in 2017. The automaker's flagship offering received a comprehensive facelift in 2015 and the upcoming version is expected to bring mild cosmetic tweaks, new features and more power to the model.

Mahindra has been constantly introducing updates on the XUV500

While test mules are yet to make an appearance, the mildly updated Mahindra XUV500 is expected to get a slew of changes including tweaks to the front grille and bumper. However, it is likely that a major chunk of updates will be seen inside the cabin. The current XUV500 is already loaded on tech wizardry and Mahindra would want to bring in a few more enhancements. Expect to see better materials, a revised dashboard, improved seat upholstery and much more. A major update could be the inclusion of Apple CarPlay, in addition to Android Auto for the touchscreen infotainment system.

More importantly, the 2017 Mahindra XUV500 could see a more powerful engine under the hood. Reports suggest that the 2.2-litre mHawk four-cylinder diesel engine is likely to have power bumped up to a healthy 170 bhp. Torque is expected to be in excess of 350 Nm. That's a major increment over the current 140 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. That said, the additional power could see a UV getting a mild drop in fuel economy figures.

The XUV500 faces competition from the Tata Hexa and Innova Crysta

That said, details on the 2017 Mahindra XUV500 are yet to be officially confirmed. The Indian auto giant is expected to introduce the updated model towards the end of this year, possibly around the festive season.

Since the XUV's last update almost two years ago, the UV segment has seen the arrival of the new generation Toyota Innova Crysta, Hyundai Tucson and Tata Hexa; while the upcoming Jeep Compass is also expected to overlap with the top variants of the XUV in pricing. The update should help Mahindra keep the model updated as it takes on competition. We expect more details to emerge in the following weeks. Make sure to keep watching this space for complete updates on the new XUV.