New Cars and Bikes in India

More Ducati V4 Models Confirmed

Ducati is likely to explore new models in newer segments with the 1,103 cc Panigale V4 engine, as well as the 998 cc V4 R engine.

View Photos
Ducati is planning to introduce more new models with V4 engines

Highlights

  • The Ducati Panigale V4 R is the most powerful production Ducati
  • Ducati has two models with V4 engines now, including the Panigale V4
  • More V4 engine models will include naked, touring and adventure models

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali has confirmed that the Italian motorcycle manufacturer will be introducing more motorcycle models with V4 engines. In an interview to British publication Motorcycle News, Domenicali has revealed that as many as 29 new Ducati bikes will be launched in the next five years, and the V4 engine platform will be used to enter new segments. While the Ducati CEO refused to divulge what these new segments will be, there will also be new versions of existing products among these 29 new models.

"We will continue to develop new versions of existing products but will also be entering segments that we are not currently in. As part of that, we will exploit the V4 engine in different platforms," Domenicali is quoted by MCN.

Ducati

Ducati Bikes

SuperSport

Diavel

1299 Panigale

Monster 797

Panigale V4

Monster 821

Scrambler

Monster 1200

959 Panigale

Multistrada 1260

XDiavel

Scrambler Desert Sled

Multistrada 950

Multistrada 1200 Enduro

Hypermotard

Hyperstrada

Multistrada 1200

Multistrada 1200S

Scrambler 1100

4c5b122c

(The Panigale V4 R is the most powerful Ducati production bike ever )

Ducati has already introduced a new version of the V4 engine in the Panigale V4 R, which has a lower displacement of 998 cc, compared to the 1,103 cc V4 Stradale engine which puts out 211 bhp in the Ducati Panigale V4. The new segments could include naked, touring and adventure models, which will likely be the first V4 powered motorcycles to be offered in a wide variety of flavours. Ducati has already updated the new Panigale V4 R with a dry clutch. The Panigale V4 R's 998 cc V4 engine enables it to be homologated for use in the World Superbike (WSBK) championship which has engine displacement limited to 1,000 cc. The 1,103 cc V4 engine of the Ducati Panigale V4 doesn't qualify for competition in WSBK.

0 Comments

(Source: Motorcyclenews.com)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Ducati SuperSport with Immediate Rivals

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati
SuperSport
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph
Thruxton R
Suzuki GSX S1000
Suzuki
GSX S1000
Benelli TNT R
Benelli
TNT R
Suzuki GSX S1000F
Suzuki
GSX S1000F
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R
Kawasaki
Ninja ZX-10R
Aprilia Mana 850 GT
Aprilia
Mana 850 GT
Aprilia Dorsoduro 900
Aprilia
Dorsoduro 900
Triumph Street Triple
Triumph
Street Triple
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati
Hypermotard
TAGS :
Ducati Ducati V4 bike Ducati V4 engine

Latest News

More Ducati V4 Models Confirmed
More Ducati V4 Models Confirmed
Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit
Auto Sales November 2018: Car Sales Take A Hit
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Royal Enfield Sells Over 65,000 Bikes
John McGuinness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
John McGuinness To Race New Norton Superlight In 2019 Lightweight TT
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Aravind KP Joins Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team For Dakar 2019
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Nissan Introduces NISMO Heritage Parts Program For Classic Skyline GT-Rs
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Jaguar XJ50 Launched In India, Priced At Rs 1.11 Crore
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Manufacturers Register Positive Growth
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: TVS Registers 27 Per Cent Growth
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Benelli TNT 300, 302R & TNT 600i Re-Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 3.50 Lakh
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Over 16,000 Volvo Cars Recalled In China
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2018: Bajaj Posts 45 Per Cent Growth In Domestic Sales
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018
Tata Motors Sales Drop By 4% In November 2018

Popular Bikes

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹ 51,884
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha R15 V3.0

Yamaha R15 V3.0

₹ 1.35 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

Yamaha FZ S V2.0 FI

₹ 88,503
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda X-Blade

Honda X-Blade

₹ 84,606
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

₹ 69,429
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Suzuki Intruder

Suzuki Intruder

₹ 1.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Honda Activa 5G

Honda Activa 5G

₹ 56,766
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero Passion Pro

Hero Passion Pro

₹ 55,742
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hero HF Deluxe

Hero HF Deluxe

₹ 46,175
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Ducati Bikes

Ducati SuperSport
Ducati SuperSport
₹ 12.76 - 14.36 Lakh *
Ducati Diavel
Ducati Diavel
₹ 17.06 - 23.01 Lakh *
Ducati 1299 Panigale
Ducati 1299 Panigale
₹ 54.88 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 797
Ducati Monster 797
₹ 8.51 - 8.61 Lakh *
Ducati Panigale V4
Ducati Panigale V4
₹ 21.87 - 55.05 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 821
Ducati Monster 821
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler
Ducati Scrambler
₹ 7.67 - 9.88 Lakh *
Ducati Monster 1200
Ducati Monster 1200
₹ 21.29 - 26.2 Lakh *
Ducati 959 Panigale
Ducati 959 Panigale
₹ 15.56 - 16.1 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1260
Ducati Multistrada 1260
₹ 16.94 - 22.69 Lakh *
Ducati XDiavel
Ducati XDiavel
₹ 17.46 - 20.3 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
Ducati Scrambler Desert Sled
₹ 9.88 - 10.02 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 950
Ducati Multistrada 950
₹ 13.56 - 13.67 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro
₹ 19.06 - 19.16 Lakh *
Ducati Hypermotard
Ducati Hypermotard
₹ 11.79 Lakh *
Ducati Hyperstrada
Ducati Hyperstrada
₹ 12.88 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200
Ducati Multistrada 1200
₹ 16.23 - 21.92 Lakh *
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
Ducati Multistrada 1200S
₹ 18.48 Lakh *
Ducati Scrambler 1100
Ducati Scrambler 1100
₹ 11.56 - 12.1 Lakh *
View More
x
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Tata Harrier Dimensions, Engine Specifications And Features Revealed
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 & 500 Bikes Get A Rear Disc Brake; Prices Start At Rs. 1.28 Lakh
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Tata Harrier is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities