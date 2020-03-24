More Details About Upcoming Tata HBX Micro SUV Announced

The Tata HBX is the upcoming subcompact SUV from the home-grown automaker. It made its debut at the 2020 Auto Expo and we told you all about it then. It is based on the H2X concept that was showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, and the company says that the HBX SUV unveiled in Delhi is 90 per cent close to the actual production car, which will arrive in the latter half of the Financial Year 2020-21. Equipped with a rugged and adventure-ready look, HBX is touted to be the smallest SUV in the company's line-up. In fact, Tata Motors is calling it a Micro SUV and has confirmed that it will be positioned below the Tata Nexon.

Tata HBX was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is based on the H2X concept unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show

Now, while the SUV comes with an upright stance and beefy exterior that is inspired by the Tata Harrier, the HBX is based on the company's ALFA (Agile, Light, Flexible, Advanced) architecture, which currently underpins the Tata Altroz. The Tata HBX will be the second SUV to be built on the new platform and like all recent models it too will employ the Impact Design 2.0 design philosophy. Visually, the car comes with an aggressive face featuring split headlamps and a faux skid plate, while the profile sees contoured lines, muscular wheel arches and big alloy wheels. The micro SUV concept also came with floating style roof with roof rack, and at the rear, the SUV comes with small taillamps with Tri-Arrow design LED guide lights, a sculpted tailgate and a faux skid plate. Tata has also said that the HBX will offer best-in-class connectivity features integrated with the highly capable infotainment system.

The new Tata SUV gets same petrol engine option as the Altroz, which is a 1.2-litre petrol

The Tata HBX is likely to be a petrol-only model and is expected to get the 1.2-litre, naturally aspirated Revotron engine that powers the Altroz. In the Altroz, the 1199 cc three-cylinder engine is tuned to churn out 85 bhp at 6000 rpm and develop a peak torque of 113 Nm at 3300 rpm, while mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. Tata Motors says that with the launch of the HBX it will have an SUV in every segment. Currently, the company has the Nexon in the subcompact category, the Harrier in the midsize SUV category, and the soon-to-be-launched Gravitas, in the large SUV segment.

Currently, the micro SUV category in India offers the likes of Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the Mahindra KUV100, but we always see them as hatchbacks. However, if the production version of the HBX turns out to look anything like the concept car, there's nothing like it. At the Auto Expo 2020, Tata Motors also showcased the Sierra Concept SUV, which is also based on the ALFA platform. If and when it arrives, it will be positioned in the same segment as the Renault Duster and the Hyundai Creta.

