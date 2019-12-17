More Details About 2020 Kia K5 (Optima) Sedan Revealed

The new Kia K5 Fastback Sedan slated to be launched in the global markets in the first half of 2020

Kia Motors has recently revealed more information about the upcoming 2020 Kia K5, also known as the Kia Optima, fastback sedan. While there is no confirmation about the car coming to India, it is slated to be launched in the global markets in the first half of 2020. The new-generation Kia Optima/K5 sedan is now bolder, feature-packed, more technologically driven and gets all-new powertrain options. While earlier in November the carmaker did share details about the exterior and powertrains, this time around we get to know more about the interior, safety features, and connectivity offerings. However, Kia has still has not revealed which the cabin looks like though.

The LED taillights stretch end-to-end and add a distinctive look to the 2020 Kia K5

According to the information shared by the South Korean carmaker, the new Kia K5 sedan will come with a more driver-oriented interior with a minimalist cabin layout. While we do not get to see it, Kia Motors says that the cabin will offer a selection of tactile material, while the wide dashboard and its horizontal symmetry will offer a sense of more space. It will also get Kia's latest infotainment systems, featuring a wide touchscreen display which is physically attached to the instrument cluster in front of the driver. Kia also offers the option of a 10.25-inch touchscreen with the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a powerful 12-speaker BOSE surround-sound audio system.

The cabin also gets a mood Lighting system, emitting soft ambient light from panels in the doors and crash pad, and wireless phone charging. The new Kia K5 also comes with a voice command system that allows the driver to control a range of features in the car, including climate control, electric windows, heating for the steering wheel, seats and rear glass, and the audio system. There is also an 8.0-inch head-up display, which projects driving information on to a small glass panel in the driver's line of sight. The system displays alerts from the car's numerous driver assistance technologies, details of vehicle speed, and turn-by-turn navigation instructions.

The Kia K5/Optima offers a range of passive and active safety and driver-assist systems

In terms of the safety features, the Kia K5 offers a range of passive and active safety and driver-assist systems. Kia's Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) gets features like - Forward Collision-avoidance Assist (FCA), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM) with Surround View Monitor (SVM) and Blind-spot Collision-avoid Assist (BCA), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) or Navigation-based SCC (NSCC), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), and Highway Driving Assist (HDA). It also gets Kia's 'level two' autonomous driving technology, Lane Following Assist (LFA), which controls the steering depending on the vehicles in front, using a camera to monitor road markings to keep the K5 in the centre of its lane. The new K5 is also the first Kia available with the company's new Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), which enables drivers to move their car autonomously out of a front-and-back parking space remotely with their key fob. Other usual bits include - 9 airbags, and Kia's Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Electronic Stability Control, helping drivers maintain control under braking and cornering.

The new Kia Optima/K5 will come with a range of new Smartstream petrol engines

Under the hood, the Kia K5 (Optima) comes with a range of new Smartstream petrol engines, along with the option of an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system in addition to the standard front-wheel-drive (FWD) system. Engine options include a 1.6-litre T-GDi (turbocharged petrol direct injection) with a new Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that makes 178 bhp and 265 Nm of peak torque. There is also a 2.0-litre MPI motor that offers about 150 bhp and 192 Nm of torque, in addition to a 2.5-litre GDi engine that develops 191 bhp and 246 Nm of peak torque. For North American markets alone, there will be a high-performance 2.5-litre T-GDi turbocharged engine, with power and torque outputs of 286 bhp and 422 Nm, respectively. All engines are paired as standard with six- or eight-speed automatic transmissions, while the 2.5-litre T-GDi engines are also available with Kia's new eight-speed wet double-clutch transmission (8DCT). There will also be a hybrid version.

