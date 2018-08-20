MondialMoto Plans V5-Powered Superbike

Italian motorcycle brand MondialMoto is developing a brand new V5 motor to be used in a new superbike. The bike will be offered in two variants - MondialMoto V5S and V5R, and the 1000 cc, 75-degree V5 engine is expected to put out over 200 bhp and the bikes will come kitted out with a long list of fancy, top-spec components. So far, though the bike is still in the prototype stage and Mondial is developing the prototype chassis and expected to begin testing by the first half of 2019. The bike will be first showcased at the 2019 EICMA show in Milan, Italy.

(The MondialMoto bikes will be powered by a 1000 cc, 75-degree V5 engine)

Both the V5R and V5S will feature Ohlins suspension and steering damper, Brembo brakes, titanium Termignoni exhaust, Pirelly tyres and riding modes. The V5R will be more exclusive with carbon fibre wheels, bigger brakes, electronic suspension and electronic steering lock. The R version will also get larger valves and different cams which will certainly make more power than the S variant. Both variants weigh 179 kg, and while the V5S comes with a monocoque aluminium chassis, the V5R will have a carbon fibre monocoque chassis with a carbon sub-frame. The V5 engine will feature titanium exhaust and inlet valves and will have a compression ratio of 13.5:1 and will come with a standard slipper clutch.

(The MondialMoto V5S will get an aluminium monocoque chassis while the V5R will get a carbon fibre frame)

Both variants will have a long list of features, including a full-colour digital dashboard, including satellite navigation, keyless remote, LED lighting and electrically operated mirrors. The V5R will feature remote start and auto find. So far, MondialMoto has only released computer-generated images of the engine and the design of the bikes, but prices have already been announced. The MondialMoto V5S is priced at 27,995 Euros (around ₹ 22.26 lakh), while the top-spec V5R will be priced at 35,995 Euros (around ₹ 28.62 lakh). Production of the bikes will begin in 2020, after the concepts are unveiled at the 2019 EICMA show, and MondialMoto claims the company already has an investment of 2.5 million Euros (around ₹ 20 crore). MondialMoto is however, not relate to the other Italian motorcycle brand FB-Mondial.

