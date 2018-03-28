Modified Suzuki Hayabusa To Attempt Steam-Powered Land Speed Record

The steam-powered land speed record will be challenged by a modified Suzuki Hayabusa, which will attempt to become the fastest steam-powered motorcycle. Built by Chris Wedgwood of Isle of Man, the steam-powered bike will attempt to set a new world record. The heavily modified Hayabusa is powered by a contraflow monotube steam generator that uses kerosene as fuel to produce 2000 psi at 510 degrees Celsius. To beat the current land speed record, Wedgwood has to go faster than 129.39 kmph, a record set by American rider Bill Barnes in 2014.

But Wedgwood is not just planning to break the record. In fact, he intends to attempt riding the bike at 193 kmph at the Straightliners World Record Weekends this year in Elvington, York. He has already hit 117.4 kmph in test runs last week at Elvington.

The donor bike for the steam-powered missile is a Suzuki Hayabusa, but only the bike's front end and chassis indicate the modified bike's origin as the Hayabusa. The rear end is completely new and fully customised with an elongated swingarm which mounts the rear wheel. And the bike is paired with a complex electronics system to take care of pressure control, and temperature to ensure it runs at optimum power and efficiency. Wedgwood has been developing the bike for a few years now, and Keltruck, the biggest retailer in the UK of Scania is sponsoring Wedgwood in his latest record breaking attempt.

The current record-holder Bill Barnes, had used a completely customised steam-powered motorcycle in his attempt in 2014. Barnes' motorcycle was powered by a kerosene/gas fired burner heating a 20-inch fire-tubed boiler of Stanley Steamer design, and it reached pressures of up to 700 psi. The steam produced was used in a 1906 Stanley two-cylinder reciprocating engine delivering power to the rear wheel through a chain final drive.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.